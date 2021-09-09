Editorial: Plans needed to aid refugees

It is also right that we say there needs to be a plan for how to handle this influx. There needs to be a plan for how to give the children enough education in English that they can eventually adapt to our schools. There needs to be a plan for how to ensure their parents can find employment and the kind of future so many generations have come to our country to seek.

We cannot allow concerns about problems that have yet to happen to stall efforts to smooth the way forward. The reception and eventual integration of these people into our nation cannot be as chaotic as the situation from which they were removed.

The process will probably not be as smooth as we might hope. There are always snags when you’re talking about this many people. There are always challenges when you bring people from different cultures together. Just look at history,

Every generation of immigrants has faced eerily similar questions and objections. There were concerns about whether Irish immigration in the 1840s would alter our country’s social and religious makeup. Similar objections followed the increase in immigration from Eastern Europe in the latter half of that century.