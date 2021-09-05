Editorial: Police departments must hire carefully

When it comes to public safety and policing, it’s especially important that all candidates are vetted as thoroughly as possible.

Because of that, there should be support for the proposal – backed by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association – to end the option of nondisclosure agreements when an officer leaves a department for alleged misconduct.

The proposed bill would require law enforcement agencies to maintain a personnel file for each employee and disclose that file to any agency that may want to hire them and bar nondisclosure agreements.

Wisconsin Professional Police Association Executive Director James Palmer, who supports the bill said, “No one wants a bad cop out of the profession more than a good one.”

The proposed bill was detailed in a report from the Badger Project, a nonpartisan journalism nonprofit based in Madison, in collaboration with Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Public Radio and UW-Madison school of journalism.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Justice obtained through an open records request, nearly 200 law enforcement officers currently employed in the state were fired from previous jobs in law enforcement, resigned before completion of an internal investigation or in lieu of termination.