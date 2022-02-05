Editorial: Prison education initiative a tough, but right, call

The new plan to offer more college classes to inmates in Wisconsin’s prison system is a little surprising. Virtually everyone acknowledges education’s role in giving people hope of a better life, but there’s usually little interest in offering those opportunities to those who have transgressed against society’s rules to the point they’re placed behind bars.

No less surprising is the source of this initiative: outgoing University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson.

Thompson’s long tenure as governor saw significant increases in the size of the state’s prison system. He’s not an outlier for that time. Statistics from the Bureau of Justice shows there were slightly more than 250,000 people in state or federal prisons in the mid-1980s, shortly before Thompson became governor. By the early years of this century the population was more than 1.5 million.

“I built too many prisons. I think we need to be much more interested in rehabilitation,” Thompson told the Wisconsin State Journal.

Education must be a component of that shift. Thanks to a $5.7 million grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., it will be.

The grant, given to the UW System and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, allows a pilot program for inmates to begin at five campuses, including UW-Parkside. Neither UW-Eau Claire nor UW-Stout is part of that initial effort, but administrators at both locations will undoubtedly be watching the results closely.

Contrary to popular perception, most inmates in Wisconsin have an educational foundation to build on. Approximately 70% have a high school degree or the equivalent. Wisconsin’s prison system has some two-year programs in partnership with technical colleges. Finishing off a bachelor’s degree generally waits until after release, and that’s no small hurdle for someone readjusting after years in prison.

At its base, this really isn’t all that different from what we wrote about last October, when we put a spotlight on the financial literacy class taught at the Chippewa Valley Correctional treatment Facility. A degree is more formal, but the fundamental goal of preparing people to re-enter society and become productive is the same.

There are those who object to such efforts. We understand the concerns. When people with clean records are struggling to afford education, offering it to people whose own actions resulted in prison sentences feels off. It seems like rewarding bad behavior at the expense of those who stay within the law.

But lifetime incarceration is, and always has been, the exception. The vast majority of people sent to prison are released at some point, and it’s usually not as long as people think. Only 10% of Wisconsin inmates serve sentences of five years or more. Two-thirds of inmates being released are between the ages of 20 and 39. That means they have decades to live.

It is in the best of interests of society and the inmate if the person being released is better prepared for life outside prison walls. Returning to prison is a failure for both. It means that, rather than the person holding down a job and contributing, society is once again footing the entire bill for the person’s needs.

Simply put, would you rather your tax dollars go to feed, house and clothe inmates, or that former inmates work and pay taxes to help support society?

Working toward that end also fulfils the mandate of the system itself. Prison systems aren’t usually called that. They’re far more often labeled as a state’s department of corrections. That’s the case for Wisconsin as well. Implicit in that title is the goal of correction and rehabilitation. True, that requires willingness on the part of the inmate as well. But words matter. The words used by society to describe this system focus on the potential for correction, not the requirement of punishment.

Shifting, as Thompson suggests, to an approach focused on helping people find restoration as productive members of society is realization of the department’s purpose. In the long run it’s more likely to produce people with an incentive to live within society’s constraints, rather than serve as a finishing school for criminality.

This work won’t be finished quickly. Results will take time. But this is a step in the right direction for Wisconsin.

