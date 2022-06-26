Editorial: Rally around the American flag this July 4, not any F--- flags

It’s hard to believe but this coming weekend is Fourth of July weekend. It’s a time to celebrate America and everything that makes this country great.

Unfortunately, over the past couple years, things have become very divisive.

Last Fourth of July, people weren’t just flying American flags in their Independence Day parades, they were also flying F-Biden flags. Only the flags didn’t just say F. That was followed by three letters.

That shouldn’t be happening any day of the week. But it especially shouldn’t be happening on the Fourth of July in the middle of parades, where kids run out for candy.

That shouldn’t be the message that kids, families or anyone see as they are out celebrating the holiday.

And while people are able for the most part to fly flags of their choosing on their own property, that doesn’t mean they should fly divisive flags or ones with profanities.

This Fourth of July, we should try to unit as a nation and celebrate the nearly 250 years since America became independent. One way to do that is to fly the American flag!

Think back to the countless wars that America has been involved with where those soldiers would come back to their base after a day of fighting to see their flag still flying and know their fighting was not in vain.

Think back to the iconic image of six United States Marines raising the U.S. flag atop Mount Suribachi in 1945 during the Battle of Iwo Jima in the final stages of the Pacific War. Think about what it meant to those Marines to raise that flag, and all the troops who saw it and were reminded what they were fighting for.

That is the flag we should all be uniting around this holiday, not divisive flags.

We’d feel the same way if those on the left starting flying F Trump flags.

As part of the Fourth of July holiday, there will be parades and many will include politicians from both sides as it should. Our democracy is made up of representatives from different parties and those diverse opinions are important and help form our laws. The recent Supreme Court decision on Roe V. Wade is particularly divisive.

It’s Ok to not agree with your neighbor, friends and even family. But at the end of the day, we should spend this coming Fourth of July celebrating how we are united under one flag – in one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.

