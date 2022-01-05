EDITORIAL: Responding to the COVID wave

There’s a lot still being learned about the omicron variant of COVID, but it’s clear it is playing a significant role in the current rise in cases.

Revised estimates from the Centers for Disease Control suggest it accounted for more than 58% of U.S. infections the week of Dec. 19. That’s a significant rise from about one in five cases a week earlier.

While omicron appears to be less dangerous than previous versions, that is probably not enough to spare hospitals from a new barrage of patients. A small percentage of a very large number still results in a lot of people needing care, and a very large number is what most experts suggest will be the case with omicron.

Witness the effects it is already having on travel. COVID, now driven by omicron, played havoc with U.S. flights during the Christmas travel week. Thousands of flights were cancelled as pilots and airline staff fell sick. And we’re most likely not past the peak yet.

It’s not just travelers. The National Hockey League postponed the season by a week due to multiple outbreaks among teams. And it’s entirely possible omicron could help determine the Super Bowl winner, much to fans’ chagrin.

The best evidence for what the future weeks may hold comes from South Africa, which discovered the omicron variant. Their studies suggest omicron is crowding out prior variants by effectively out-competing them, then preventing reinfections by the earlier variants.

That, in an odd way, may wind up being good news. While New York and Florida are seeing significant rises in COVID cases directly tied to omicron’s spread, a less-lethal variant elbowing its way to becoming the primary cause of COVID illness should mean fewer deaths. But complacency isn’t acceptable.

We would remind people that omicron’s lower risk of severe illness isn’t the same as a variant that won’t make you absolutely miserable for several days. Everyone still has the ability to affect the course of the wave that seems to be coming. We can still take precautions, wearing masks, washing our hands frequently, and getting vaccinated if you haven’t yet done so.

On Dec. 27, the CDC announced a change to its recommendations for those who test positive for COVID. Those who are exposed by close contacts or contract the virus should isolate for five days, half the time previously recommended. That, like previous recommendations, is based on continuing reviews of the evidence.

Researchers believe people are most infectious in the two days before symptoms emerge and the three days following the arrival of symptoms. Those who do indeed develop symptoms should stay home until those symptoms abate.

The CDC’s guidelines aren’t a requirement, but they are a strong recommendation. And they’re worth heeding.

We know you’re tired of reading about the pandemic. We’re sick of it, too. But it remains a major news story, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future.

Almost 10,000 Wisconsin residents have died from this virus. More than 800,000 Americans have died from it. The worldwide toll is more than five million. The challenge for all of us is to remember that every one of these numbers represents real people. Every death meant a loss of potential and that others mourned.

The toll goes beyond deaths. This virus has deepened divisions and blinded people to their neighbors’ needs. It has allowed us to given into our worst instincts too often. It is frequently impossible to like what we see in the mirror as a society.

And yet there are those who have responded in ways that remind us of who we should be. Those who have given beyond what anyone could reasonably expect. There are people who have made themselves examples of how to care for others and be examples of how we all can do better.

No one knows when the pandemic will, finally, come to an end. We just know it’s not now. But, until it does, we can continue to control how we respond. Let us do so in ways that will strengthen our ties to others and heal the wounds caused over course of the pandemic.

We may not be able to stop the coming wave. But we can respond better, with more concern for our fellow people.

