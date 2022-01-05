 Skip to main content
top story
What Others Say

EDITORIAL: Responding to the COVID wave

  • 0

Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning for just a short while, educators hope.With coronavirus infections…

There’s a lot still being learned about the omicron variant of COVID, but it’s clear it is playing a significant role in the current rise in cases.

Revised estimates from the Centers for Disease Control suggest it accounted for more than 58% of U.S. infections the week of Dec. 19. That’s a significant rise from about one in five cases a week earlier.

The Omicron variant's spread across the country is leading to record-high cases counts, and perhaps is reflected in the demand for testing. Like other states, Florida is experiencing its highest average daily cases. While the state government did not announce any new testing sites despite the rise, local governments responded."Let me point out, from a local perspective we've not received any assistance from the state of Florida at our testing sites," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. "Local governments have been left to figure it out and respond on our own. We're doing the best that we could do to take care of our residents during this current surge just like we've been doing throughout this pandemic."  Both Tampa and Hillsborough County opened additional locations one aimed to help meet holiday demand, with a line stretching half a mile down the road New Year's Eve day. The Florida Hospital Association hospitals reported an increase in emergency room visits by people seeking COVID-19 tests. The organization asked patients to seek tests in other places instead of the ER if they experienced mild or no symptoms. "If anyone is experiencing symptoms like shortness of breath or chest pain which can be symptoms of COVID-19 and many other critical illnesses they should call 911 or seek care in one of our ERs," the organization tweeted. "It can really be a public health crisis for our patients because our patients who are in there and sick and need attention it's just drained away by people who are there who really have a right to want to know if they have COVID, they want to come off isolation and protect their family, but just to find any other way other than the emergency department, we would really appreciate it," said Dr. Peggy Duggan.Duggan is the executive vice president and chief medical officer at Tampa General Hospital. She said while the Delta surge was about capacity, this surge is about staffing. "What we're seeing is very different than the last round with Delta. Patients are in the hospital for shorter spans of time and they're definitely less sick so it's not as long a length of stay, not as many ICU patients," Duggan said. "Although I always counter that with: This has been the pandemic of two-week rules, right, so we're really not far enough into it in our area to be sure we're not going to see really more acutely ill patients, and some of our vulnerable patients will be quite ill with it of course."Like others, Tampa General Hospital pivoted to a different monoclonal antibody treatment thought to be better against Omicron than ones previously relied on during the Delta surge. However, that treatment remains in shorter supply. Federal data shows during the last distribution period, Florida was one of about eight states to receive more than 2,000 courses of it. Duggan said her hospital is using it for its most vulnerable patients, but it also started using Remdesivir in an outpatient setting in its infusion clinic for the first time ahead of Christmas. "The bigger message is if you're vaccinated and boosted, the chances of you having a poor outcome from COVID at all is pretty low," Duggan said.While the CDC previously announced a preference for mRNA vaccines among those on the market, Novavax announced Friday it submitted its final data package on its COVID-19 vaccine to the FDA, expecting to request an emergency use authorization in a month.The company describes it as a protein-based vaccine, rather than teaching your body to make the protein. The company explains it was created using nanoparticle technology. The protein itself forms into nanoparticles, and the vaccine uses the company's own adjuvant, which the company said helps boost the immune system. Unlike mRNA vaccines on the market, this vaccine candidate does not require storage at extremely low temperatures.  The CDC recently advised against cruise travel regardless of vaccination status. The agency elevated its travel health notice to level 4, the highest level. The agency said the chance of getting COVID-19 on a cruise ship is very high.Cruise Lines International Association said it is disappointed and disagrees with the decision, but notes it is committed to working with the agency in the internet of public health and safety. The organization points to protocols in place, severity of cases and the numbers on ships compared to the total on board. "The protocols are working. We have a situation that needs to be managed, but it's being managed," said Brian Salerno, the organization's senior vice president of maritime policy.  "And just like the rest of society that is just grappling with how do we keep our economy working, protect people, and avoiding just shutting down, I think we can do that. And I think we can do that extremely

While omicron appears to be less dangerous than previous versions, that is probably not enough to spare hospitals from a new barrage of patients. A small percentage of a very large number still results in a lot of people needing care, and a very large number is what most experts suggest will be the case with omicron.

Witness the effects it is already having on travel. COVID, now driven by omicron, played havoc with U.S. flights during the Christmas travel week. Thousands of flights were cancelled as pilots and airline staff fell sick. And we’re most likely not past the peak yet.

It’s not just travelers. The National Hockey League postponed the season by a week due to multiple outbreaks among teams. And it’s entirely possible omicron could help determine the Super Bowl winner, much to fans’ chagrin.

People are also reading…

The best evidence for what the future weeks may hold comes from South Africa, which discovered the omicron variant. Their studies suggest omicron is crowding out prior variants by effectively out-competing them, then preventing reinfections by the earlier variants.

That, in an odd way, may wind up being good news. While New York and Florida are seeing significant rises in COVID cases directly tied to omicron’s spread, a less-lethal variant elbowing its way to becoming the primary cause of COVID illness should mean fewer deaths. But complacency isn’t acceptable.

We would remind people that omicron’s lower risk of severe illness isn’t the same as a variant that won’t make you absolutely miserable for several days. Everyone still has the ability to affect the course of the wave that seems to be coming. We can still take precautions, wearing masks, washing our hands frequently, and getting vaccinated if you haven’t yet done so.

On Dec. 27, the CDC announced a change to its recommendations for those who test positive for COVID. Those who are exposed by close contacts or contract the virus should isolate for five days, half the time previously recommended. That, like previous recommendations, is based on continuing reviews of the evidence.

Researchers believe people are most infectious in the two days before symptoms emerge and the three days following the arrival of symptoms. Those who do indeed develop symptoms should stay home until those symptoms abate.

The CDC’s guidelines aren’t a requirement, but they are a strong recommendation. And they’re worth heeding.

We know you’re tired of reading about the pandemic. We’re sick of it, too. But it remains a major news story, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future.

Almost 10,000 Wisconsin residents have died from this virus. More than 800,000 Americans have died from it. The worldwide toll is more than five million. The challenge for all of us is to remember that every one of these numbers represents real people. Every death meant a loss of potential and that others mourned.

The toll goes beyond deaths. This virus has deepened divisions and blinded people to their neighbors’ needs. It has allowed us to given into our worst instincts too often. It is frequently impossible to like what we see in the mirror as a society.

And yet there are those who have responded in ways that remind us of who we should be. Those who have given beyond what anyone could reasonably expect. There are people who have made themselves examples of how to care for others and be examples of how we all can do better.

No one knows when the pandemic will, finally, come to an end. We just know it’s not now. But, until it does, we can continue to control how we respond. Let us do so in ways that will strengthen our ties to others and heal the wounds caused over course of the pandemic.

We may not be able to stop the coming wave. But we can respond better, with more concern for our fellow people.

