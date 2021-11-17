Editorial: Rittenhouse case underscores why nationwide age floor of 21 is needed for guns

Since 1984, the nationwide legal drinking age has been 21 for good reasons. Young people’s brains are still developing, which affects their judgment and cognitive abilities. That, along with raging hormones, boosts the chances of impulsive decision-making. It’s a dumb idea to add alcohol to an already unstable mix. It makes even less sense to add firearms to that unstable mix. Perhaps it’s time to start applying the same age restrictions on firearms that federal law places on alcohol.
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Wisconsin underscores what happens when a fully loaded, semi-automatic firearm is placed in the hands of an impulsive kid. Video of Rittenhouse, who was 17 during 2020 riots in Kenosha, depicts someone who clearly was thinking like a kid when he violated a curfew, misrepresented himself, lied about his age, and self-deployed with an AR-15 assault rifle with a chambered round and at least 29 more rounds in the magazine.
Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a misdemeanor charge against Kyle Rittenhouse for illegally possessing the AR-15-style rifle he used to shoot three people, killing two, in what he says was self-defense.
Rittenhouse testified that he chose the AR-15 not because it provided better protection or was better at skeet shooting or hunting but because it “looked cool.”
Rittenhouse
MARK HERTZBERG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Under Wisconsin law, the use of deadly force is not justified in property crimes such as the arson and destruction that occurred during the Kenosha protests. Even though multiple people among the protesters and vigilantes were carrying firearms, Rittenhouse — a kid with a gun he should not have had — is the only one who shot and killed anyone. Wisconsin law is clear that no one under age 18 is allowed to possess a handgun but is vague about whether it applies to long guns.
But common sense dictates that if youths under age 21 are not deemed to have adequate mental development to responsibly drink alcohol, they also should not be trusted to possess guns that can be fired on a whim and kill instantly. Common sense would dictate that a kid who chooses his gun based on what looks “cool” is not someone who deserves to be trusted to use that weapon responsibly.
Beyond the context of Kenosha, nationwide crime statistics, including St. Louis, point to thousands of needless tragedies each year at the hands of kids with guns. Between 2009 and 2018, gun suicides by minors increased by 82%, according to CDC statistics. The Giffords Law Center says that 18- to 20-year-olds comprise just 4% of the population but account for 17% of known homicide offenders. St. Louis homicide statistics reflect that same disproportion.
Whenever any limits on firearms ownership come into the public discussion, there’s a knee-jerk reaction to cite Second Amendment protections. But that’s a moot point, since most states place age limits on the purchase and possession of firearms. So the only question is: What’s the right age? If 21 is good enough for alcohol, it deserves to be the minimum age for firearms as well.
Photos: Key moments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse, right, enters the courtroom for jury selection at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse looks back at the gallery in the courtroom as the room is let go for an afternoon break at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse looks back at the gallery in the courtroom as the room is let go for an afternoon break at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Media waits for those involved with the Rittenhouse trial at the steps of the the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger gives opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger points to Kyle Rittenhouse as he gives opening statements to the jury during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney, gives opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Witness Dominick Black, left, is questioned by Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney, Mark Richards, during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Black purchased the rifle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger questions Koerri Washington during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 3 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Corey Chirafisi, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, prepares to question Koerri Washington during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 3 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, Wendy, center left, and his sister, McKenzie, right, embrace as the judge lets the court out for a lunch break during the trial Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Kenosha County Courthouse.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Richard "Richie" McGinniss, chief video director for The Daily Caller, testifies in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as the late Anthony Huber's great aunt, Susan Hughes, enters the courtroom during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kenosha Police Detective Ben Antaramian prepares to show an assault-style rifle belonging to defendant Kyle Rittenhouse to State Crime Lab firearms examiner Heather Williams and to the jury during trial at Kenosha Circuit Court, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Kenosha.
MARK HERTZBERG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse looks back before his trial starts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Mark Richards, lead attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with help from Kenosha Police Department Detective Ben Antaramian, right, demonstrates how the late Joseph Rosenbaum could have gotten shot in the hand by Kyle Rittenhouse as Douglas Kelley, a forensic pathologist with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, center, testifies in the Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Judge Bruce Schroeder, right, reprimands Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, left, in his conduct in line of questioning while cross-examining Kyle Rittenhouse during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, right, argues about Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger's line of questioning while cross-examining Kyle Rittenhouse during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger attempts to introduce evidence which was previously blocked by Judge Schroeder during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, left, defense attorney Mark Richards and Kyle Rittenhouse look at drone video evidence on a monitor in front of the jury during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
MARK HERTZBERG, ZUMA PRESS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, gets emotional as her son is cross-examined by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger during the trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Judge Bruce Schroeder addresses an objection made by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger regarding the scope of testimony from the defense's expert use-of-force witness John Black during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse, right, and his attorney Corey Chirafisi listen during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Judge Bruce Schroeder talks with Assistant District Attorney James Kraus about pixel interpolation during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Judge Bruce Schroeder, front, comes down from the bench and sits closer to a 4k television screen to watch a video as Kyle Rittenhouse, right, and his attorney Natalie Wisco stand behind him during proceedings at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the attorneys and the judge talk about jury instructions at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger holds Kyle Rittenhouse's gun as he gives the state's closing argument in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger begins giving the state's closing argument in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, right, raises an objection during Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Assistant District Attorneys James Kraus, right, and Thomas Binger, second from right, talk before Kraus takes the podium to give his rebuttal during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, gives his closing argument during Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse pulls numbers of jurors out of a tumbler during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The jurors selected through this process will not participate in deliberations. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!