Editorial: Sen. Hawley should resign. Silent enablers must now publicly condemn Trumpism

Trumpism must die before it morphs into Hitlerism. Defenders like Hawley deserve to be cast into political purgatory for having promoted it.

Speaking of cowardly Trump defenders, Parson had the audacity Wednesday to condemn the Capitol Hill violence while publicly excusing Trump from instigating it. “When you try to blame the president or blame somebody else, you know, my understanding is the president told them not to commit any crimes,” Parson told reporters. He conveniently forgot that Trump waited more than three hours after rioters had begun the ransacking to tell them “not to commit any crimes.”

This is exactly the pattern we’ve been complaining about for years: Hand-wringing, mealy-mouthed Republicans who use every maneuver thinkable to avoid publicly criticizing Trump and upsetting his base. It’s exactly because politicians like Parson, Blunt and Wagner held back that Trump was emboldened to escalate his dangerous rhetoric and tweets.

It’s exactly because they held back that Trump grew more brash, ultimately reaching the point where he encouraged protesters to “be wild” while his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, urged a “trial by combat.” And what did the protesters do? They went wild and gaveled-in a trial by combat on the Senate and House floor.

There no longer is such a thing as a neutral zone when it comes to Trumpism. Either Parson, Blunt, Wagner and, yes, Hawley, condemn it loudly and consistently, or they become part of the problem that Missouri voters must eradicate once and for all.

