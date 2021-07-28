EDITORIAL: So many reasons to honor Vel Phillips

A few years later, as the first woman jurist in Milwaukee County and the first African-American judge in Wisconsin, she could make this point from the bench.

That was in the early 1970s. By the end of the decade, she had, with her 1978 election as Wisconsin secretary of state, added to the long list of “firsts” associated with her name.

It is often noted that Phillips was the second woman (after former state Treasurer Dena Smith) and the first Black person elected to statewide office. But it is of greater note nationally that, on the Rutgers University Center for American Women and Politics list of Black women who have been elected to statewide executive posts, the first name is that of “Velvalea ‘Vel’ Phillips (D-WI).”

When Phillips was elected secretary of state in November 1978 as a Democrat, Republican Lee Sherman Dreyfus was elected governor on a ticket with Russ Olsen for lieutenant governor. Under the Wisconsin Constitution, the secretary of state followed the lieutenant governor in the gubernatorial line of succession.