EDITORIAL: Sports is leading the way back to normalcy

Nationally, many of us again will be glued to the NCAA Tournament games, being held with few fans in venues only in Indiana for the men and Texas for the women. If you are a fan of college wrestling, you saw three days of televised action from St. Louis with no problems. It was so ... “normal.”

And off to a somewhat normal start will be MLB baseball today, after a full spring training. Some fans will be able to attend at games around the country, including Brewers fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

It is being done, and sports has been showing the way for months now. So many winter sports and teams competed through the season. It’s a great credit to the student athletes, coaches, athletic directors and officials.

We watched while we continued to meet via Zoom. Some schools still are not back and many governments continue to meet remotely. We’re all crossing our fingers, hoping events can be held this spring and summer.

Can we mask up and start meeting? Can we open offices that have been closed? Can we get in the game, again?

That’s for each to decide, but as you look around sports is giving us a model. And we’re better for it.

