EDITORIAL: Sports is leading the way back to normalcy

Are you ready for some football? Yes, high school spring football is taking place in some parts of the state just as the Final Four field in NCAA basketball is about to commence and Major League Baseball is nearly ready for first pitch of its long season.
And yet it feels right.
Many state high school football teams missed their chance to compete in the fall due to rising COVID-19 cases and concerns. They’re getting their opportunity to play now, not for championships or anything. Just for the love of the game.
According to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, about 250 high schools played football last fall, but more than 100 schools are playing this spring, including about 50 games this past weekend, the Associated Press reported.
“I’m glad to be back,” said Cooper Paisley, a senior at Logan High School in La Crosse, after the school’s team’s first official practice for the alternate season earlier this month. “I’ve been waiting to go since the end of junior year.”
If you pass a stadium somewhere in the state, stop and applaud. They are helping to show us the way.
In fact, sports locally and nationally have shown us the way in recent weeks. State championship basketball was played without a hitch for two weekends at the La Crosse Center. And now Minnesota is holding its basketball championships, late but just right.
Nationally, many of us again will be glued to the NCAA Tournament games, being held with few fans in venues only in Indiana for the men and Texas for the women. If you are a fan of college wrestling, you saw three days of televised action from St. Louis with no problems. It was so ... “normal.”
And off to a somewhat normal start will be MLB baseball today, after a full spring training. Some fans will be able to attend at games around the country, including Brewers fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
It is being done, and sports has been showing the way for months now. So many winter sports and teams competed through the season. It’s a great credit to the student athletes, coaches, athletic directors and officials.
We watched while we continued to meet via Zoom. Some schools still are not back and many governments continue to meet remotely. We’re all crossing our fingers, hoping events can be held this spring and summer.
Can we mask up and start meeting? Can we open offices that have been closed? Can we get in the game, again?
That’s for each to decide, but as you look around sports is giving us a model. And we’re better for it.
