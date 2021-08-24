EDITORIAL: Star of David has no place in vaccine, mask protests

It’s more than a case of being out of line or an instance of poor taste.
Plain and simple it’s reprehensible.
We’re talking about the use of the Star of David by those protesting against COVID-19 vaccination and mask requirements.
Yellow Star of David symbols were used by the Nazi regime in the 1930s and 1940s to identify and round up Jews in Hitler’s unspeakable ethnic cleansing campaign in a quest to create a master Aryan race. The Holocaust resulted in the death of some 6 million Jews in Hitler’s mechanized death camps. Thousands of other so-called “undesirables,” including the mentally and physically impaired, homosexuals, Roma people and outspoken religious leaders, also perished.
They were men, women and even innocent children who only because of their bloodlines or DNA became scapegoats in a time of madness in the world.
The anti-vaxxers and mask mandate protesters have tried to draw a parallel to another of the Nazi’s horrific legacies — conducting medical experiments on human beings without consent and/or while imprisoned.
On the reasonable side, those with concerns about vaccines have pointed out that there haven’t been the years of clinical trials and that the full extent of side effects is still not conclusive.
On the outlandish end there have been the contentions that vaccines alter DNA or that the shots inset microchips in people, conspiracy theories that serve only to confuse people at best and at worst deter the campaign to corral the virus.
We stand wholeheartedly by the belief that those opposing vaccine and mask requirements have the right to make their opinions heard. That can be done in protests, by attending meetings, by writing letters and commentaries to the local newspaper. That said, these need to be done in a civil and safe way so that the rights of those not sharing their opinions are not infringed.
In America, as politically and socially divided as the country is, the First Amendment to the Constitution allows us to freely express our beliefs. In Nazi Germany and totalitarian regimes past and present that was and is not the case. No one in America is being rounded up and shipped to a gulag or concentration camp.
Use of the Star of David by protesters, worn on clothing and drawn on protest posters, should end immediately. It is an insult to victims and survivors of the Holocaust and their descendants.