EDITORIAL: Star of David has no place in vaccine, mask protests

On the outlandish end there have been the contentions that vaccines alter DNA or that the shots inset microchips in people, conspiracy theories that serve only to confuse people at best and at worst deter the campaign to corral the virus.

We stand wholeheartedly by the belief that those opposing vaccine and mask requirements have the right to make their opinions heard. That can be done in protests, by attending meetings, by writing letters and commentaries to the local newspaper. That said, these need to be done in a civil and safe way so that the rights of those not sharing their opinions are not infringed.

In America, as politically and socially divided as the country is, the First Amendment to the Constitution allows us to freely express our beliefs. In Nazi Germany and totalitarian regimes past and present that was and is not the case. No one in America is being rounded up and shipped to a gulag or concentration camp.

Use of the Star of David by protesters, worn on clothing and drawn on protest posters, should end immediately. It is an insult to victims and survivors of the Holocaust and their descendants.

