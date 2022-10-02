Editorial: Stop lying in political advertisements

‘Tis the season. Campaign season election attack ads are here, and we’re loathing every second of it. The negativity brings us down, and is making our republic worse.

While most advertisements are garden variety “This candidate is a jerk and he’s a radical,” one set of ads being played ad nauseam refutes its own argument. It’s despicable.

Conservative advertisements, paid for by National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Senate Leadership Fund in support of Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, attacking Mandela Barnes bring up that the Democratic Senate candidate has supported abolishing cash bail. The ad connects that policy position with the Nov. 21, 2021, Waukesha Christmas parade attack that left six dead and dozens more injured.

But, the man accused of that heinous attack, Darrell Brooks, was out of custody BECAUSE of cash bail. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office admitted to screwing up and setting a bail that was too low for Brooks — $1,000 — allowing him to make bail less than three weeks after he was accused of intentionally hitting the mother of his child with the same car he allegedly used to drive through the parade.

Abolishing cash bail and replacing it with a system that connects whether a criminal suspect is allowed to be free until their trial date with whether or not the suspect is a danger to society — as Brooks appears to be — and disconnected from how much money the suspect has could have prevented those six deaths. Even if Brooks’ cash bail had been higher, say $10,000 or $200,000, he still could have gotten out if he had access to the cash.

In early September, Barnes’ campaign said “the Waukesha perpetrator wouldn’t have been released” under the Democrat’s plan to reform bail. Illinois is already in the process of getting rid of cash bail.

A system not based on cash bail would be fraught with controversy too, it must be noted. Such a system would give immense power to individual judges to decide who gets to sit in a cell for months until their court date and who gets to go back to their families pre-trial. But that system, at the very least, wouldn’t allow wealthy people to get out of jail while the poor sit behind when they’re accused of the same crime.

These anti-Barnes ads are pure fear-mongering, and we hate it. And we hope voters don’t fall for it.

But that doesn’t mean Barnes is innocent of being misleading in political advertisements either.

Have you seen the ad where Barnes is unpacking nondescript groceries in a nondescript kitchen and says “Now, they’re claiming I want to defund the police and abolish ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). That’s a lie.” But, the attack ad isn’t making that up. Barnes has very literally advocated for cutting police budgets and using that money for other things, and was photographed smiling with an “Abolish ICE” T-shirt in 2018.

If Barnes’ policy positions have changed, then fine. Sometimes it’s good when politicians shift stances. But Barnes didn’t make it clear that his opinions have shifted (if they actually have) until those relatively radical positions began being criticized in the midst of the heated Senate race.

If you say something, and then someone says you said something, you can’t say what you said is “a lie” without previously establishing that you changed your mind about that “something.”

We know that telling politicians (or wannabe politicians) to “stop lying” is like telling a dog to “stop barking,” but we’re going to say it anyway. STOP LYING.