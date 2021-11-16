Editorial: Unneeded secrecy undermines trust

We’re not going to say much about the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. There’s enough of a circus surrounding it, and it’s up to jurors to decide anyway. But there’s one detail revealed in the trial that jumped out at us because of its national implications, one we don’t feel we can be silent on.

It surprised many that the FBI had surveillance video of the protests in Kenosha taken from an airplane it had circling the area. Prosecutors said video from the plane would show how events unfolded.

The presence of aerial surveillance is not, in and of itself, a particular concern. Nor is it uncommon. An August 2020 report from the Air Force inspector general included information about similar use of surveillance at protests in locations ranging from Washington, D.C., to California.

There were planes from the FBI over Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 and Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. When the Associated Press looked at the practice in 2015, it found the FBI had at least 50 surveillance planes, and that the Drug Enforcement Administration has at least 92.

The reason we don’t see the aircraft themselves as a concern is identical to the reason there’s not much cause to worry about seeing a Google Maps car driving around. When you’re out in public, such as at a protest, there’s no presumption of a right to privacy. Provided the surveillance is limited to actions in such public settings, we’re not overly concerned.

There are also legal limits in place for how far law enforcement can go. In 2018 the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in on the use of surveillance. A more recent case in Baltimore saw the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals back limits, too. Police there had equipped aircraft with wide angle lenses that effectively covered the entire city for 12 hours each day. The appeals court found that kind of surveillance was too broad and violated residents’ constitutional rights.

What caught our attention was a separate detail in the wire story. That same 2015 investigation “traced the planes to at least 13 fake companies designed to obscure the identity of the aircraft and the pilots.”

That’s much more troubling.

Everyone knows that law enforcement uses aircraft in their operations.

A few weeks ago the most watched aircraft on flightradar24.com, a site that tracks the locations of aircraft worldwide, was a Florida sheriff’s helicopter circling the nature reserve where the search for Brian Laundrie was taking place.

The use of aircraft by law enforcement is both widely known and widely accepted.

It’s easy to understand why such aerial surveillance is attractive for law enforcement.

It’s an impressively useful tool.

The view from a plane or helicopter is not obstructed by buildings in the same way as that of an officer at ground level. High-quality cameras can show startlingly sharp detail. Infrared cameras can track fleeing suspects through their own body heat.

So why hide the fact the FBI and other federal agencies both have and use such tools? Why go to the lengths of setting up false companies to conceal something people already know about?

Such secrecy for an act that can be done openly has inherently sinister connotations. It can only serve to call law enforcement’s intent into question. It can only erode trust.

We’re not talking about an aircraft off the coast flying drug interdiction against armed smugglers or officers needing the element of surprise. These instances are what should be more of a shepherd’s role than that of a predator, intervening should the need arise rather than hiding until spotting an opportunity to pounce.

As we’ve said before, there is a need for those who carry out the laws to not just follow those laws, but be seen to do so. There are indeed cases where investigations need to conceal the hand behind them, lest those under investigation have the opportunity to conceal illegal activities. Keeping an eye on protests isn’t one of them.

The combination of the words “secret” and “police” have a long and fraught history, and this practice treads perilously close to the line. It’s not necessary. It’s not beneficial, either to the FBI or the Americans they serve.

The FBI should end its use of false companies to hide surveillance aircraft.

