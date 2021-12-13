Editorial: Want your voice heard? Now is the time to run for local office

Over the last year, school board meetings all across the county and throughout our own readership area have become more heated. Coronavirus precautions, masking and curriculum proposals have a lot of people wanting to express their opinions.

If you really want your opinion heard, now is the time to run for local office and try to get a seat at the table to be part of the decisions.

Right now is the time local candidates can pick up paperwork and collect nomination signatures to run in April elections. The filing deadline for the April elections is Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. and if you are wondering what positions are open call your municipality or school clerk and they can let you know.

We need people who care about the community to run for local office and it’s good to have contested elections so that issues can be discussed and voters have a choice of multiple candidates.

Being on the school board or a county or municipal board is not the most glamorous job in the world. There is very little pay and sometimes there can be long hours. But it’s a rewarding job. It’s the chance to help influence the direction that the community goes on important matters.

If you don’t run, you can still send emails to elected officials or talk during public comment periods and you should. But at the same time you need to respect that those elected officials are taking time out of their busy schedules to go to regular meetings to work toward having the best community for all of us to live and work.

It’s easy to be a Monday morning quarterback and criticize people for what they do, it’s another thing to be at the table making the decisions.

