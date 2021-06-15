EDITORIAL: Welcome back to Wisconsin, Big Boy

In the quarter of century that has passed since Big Boy disappeared from the landscape of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, many a cheesehead has found themselves turning off an interstate exit when spotting a Big Boy when traveling out of state, be it neighboring Michigan or as far south as Louisville. According to Big Boy’s website, the chain has 74 locations in the United States.

On June 5, Germantown-based businessmen Chaz Hastings and Scott Carleton announced that they had secured a franchise deal giving them Big Boy franchise rights for Wisconsin.

The Germantown Big Boy, which Hastings and Carleton say will included a Big Boy museum and shop selling Big Boy merchandise, is scheduled to have a special preview event starting at 3 p.m. Thursday with fanfare that includes a nostalgic car show, retro rock n roll, 85-cent Big Boy sandwiches (to mark the 85th anniversary of the restaurant chain’s founding) and an appearance by the Big Boy himself.

According to a news release, Hastings and Carleton plan on operating two Big Boy food trucks for festivals or private events. They also would like to open a location in Brookfield and have permanent stands at event venues such as Lambeau Field, American Family Field and State Fair Park, Hastings told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.