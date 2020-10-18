EDITORIAL: What difference does it make if Foxconn changes its plans?

Back to our “what difference does it make?” question.

The $3 billion in tax subsidies is not taxpayer cash delivered in an armored car to a Foxconn representative. It’s a break on the Taiwanese manufacturer’s tax bill with the state.

The tax breaks are tied to job-creation and capital-investment benchmarks, meaning that if Foxconn doesn’t hit the job numbers and capital expenditures stipulated in the contract signed by Gov. Scott Walker in 2017, it doesn’t get the tax break for that year. It pays what it owes at the going rate.

So what difference does it make to the State of Wisconsin if Foxconn’s plans for Mount Pleasant have changed? The state has not had to deliver any tax breaks under the existing deal; wouldn’t a new deal be likely to benefit Foxconn more than state taxpayers?

We’d like to see greater transparency from the state and from Foxconn with regard to tax incentives. That’s the part that involves public money, so that’s the part that should be the most out in the open.

Beyond that, we’ve seen nothing to indicate that there won’t be jobs, and good-paying jobs at that, when Foxconn has its facilities up and running. Whether those facilities are making flat-screen TV panels or smaller panels for smartphones and tablets.

As area residents, we just want to see the work continue near where Interstate 94 meets Highway KR.

