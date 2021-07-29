EDITORIAL: Wisconsin leaders’ antics are getting old

Earlier this week, Gov. Tony Evers called for a special legislative session to vote on increasing funding for Wisconsin schools and universities. Legislative leaders planned a vote on an attempt to override Evers’ veto of a bill that ended a $300 unemployment payment.
Wisconsin residents can be forgiven if they feel like they’ve seen this movie before. They have. And the ending isn’t likely to change.
The override was doomed because Republicans needed some Democrats to cross party lines on the vote in order to reach a two-thirds majority. Evers’ special session, in turn, will most likely face the same fate as his prior attempts: a pro forma session that gavels in and out faster than a drive-thru window order.
Evers criticized the Republican plan for the override vote, saying “If they have time to come into session to play politics, then they have time to come in and do what’s best for our kids.” With all due respect to the governor, just how does he believe calling this special session is any less playing politics than the override attempt?
The phrasing here is revealing. Both sides are accusing each other of playing politics. It’s a perfect description. What they’re doing isn’t leadership. It isn’t about actually accomplishing anything. It’s about playing games, trying to score points by putting the opposition in a bad position. And it’s well past time for Wisconsin’s political leaders to grow up.
Neither Evers nor Republican leaders are stupid. Both know full well that their initiatives are almost certainly doomed. That’s exactly how they want it, show over substance.
By putting the override to a vote, Republican leaders hope to force their Democratic colleagues to go on the record as voting for spending rejected by half of the other states in the country. It’s a bid for an election year claim of fiscal irresponsibility.
By forcing a special session, Evers hopes to paint Republicans as opposed to school funding, setting up an election year claim that they don’t care about Wisconsin children’s futures.
It’s theatrical. It’s about appearances over action. And it’s getting old.
In September of last year we editorialized on the same basic issue. The dispute that time was a special session on police reform and accountability. We made the same fundamental accusation then that we do now: Wisconsin’s political leadership is treating the state’s future as a game. It is every bit below the dignity of the offices they hold now as it was then.
This isn’t a new problem for Wisconsin. In February 2019, we said the state’s leaders need to remember that compromise is not a dirty word. In November 2011 we criticized the Legislature for staying up all night debating an amendment that turned out to be for a moot point.
What Wisconsin’s political class consistently fails to understand — or deliberately ignores — is that leadership and politics are not zero-sum situations. Claims that one side must inevitably lose if the other gains are false. Success generates enough credit for all involved. Failure generates enough blame to do the same.
Treating politics as a game and, worse, a Darwinian competition in which only one side can prevail, is at best an infantile understanding of what government and leadership are. It is as if the parties are two toddlers arguing over which has gotten more juice in a cup. In most cases the difference can be measured only by the most sensitive scientific instruments and the eyes of greedy children. But they’ll fight tooth and nail over the perceived slight.
We refuse to believe that such short-sighted officials represent what Wisconsin can and should be. We do not accept the explanation that politics must inevitably descend into a morass of bickering and blame.
There have been glimmers of hope, moments in which cooperation seemed possible. One was when Wisconsin overcame a sluggish start to COVID vaccinations and, for a short time, was among the most successful states in getting people immunized. It was a shared accomplishment, one hailed by both the governor’s office and his rivals in the Legislature. But it, as with so many other moments, proved a false dawn.