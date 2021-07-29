EDITORIAL: Wisconsin leaders’ antics are getting old

What Wisconsin’s political class consistently fails to understand — or deliberately ignores — is that leadership and politics are not zero-sum situations. Claims that one side must inevitably lose if the other gains are false. Success generates enough credit for all involved. Failure generates enough blame to do the same.

Treating politics as a game and, worse, a Darwinian competition in which only one side can prevail, is at best an infantile understanding of what government and leadership are. It is as if the parties are two toddlers arguing over which has gotten more juice in a cup. In most cases the difference can be measured only by the most sensitive scientific instruments and the eyes of greedy children. But they’ll fight tooth and nail over the perceived slight.

We refuse to believe that such short-sighted officials represent what Wisconsin can and should be. We do not accept the explanation that politics must inevitably descend into a morass of bickering and blame.

There have been glimmers of hope, moments in which cooperation seemed possible. One was when Wisconsin overcame a sluggish start to COVID vaccinations and, for a short time, was among the most successful states in getting people immunized. It was a shared accomplishment, one hailed by both the governor’s office and his rivals in the Legislature. But it, as with so many other moments, proved a false dawn.

