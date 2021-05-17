EDITORIAL: Work search requirement must be reinstated

Throughout the state and beyond there is a shortage of workers. It’s not just restaurants and retail, it’s also manufacturing and other higher paying jobs.
Some places have had to shut down operations at least one day a week because of the shortage.
There are jobs out there for anyone who is looking.
Unfortunately one problem at least in Wisconsin is that currently those on unemployment are not required to be looking for work because of a state Department of Workforce Development emergency coronavirus rule.
During the height of coronavirus, the spring and even summer of 2020, that made sense. At that time everything shut down and there weren’t jobs out there.
Now is a different story. Coronavirus vaccinations are widespread in Wisconsin and businesses are safely reopening.
The problem now is a shortage of workers and Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, is right to have his committee change the rule to reinstate the job search requirement as soon as this month – before Memorial Day.
The job search waiver is currently set to expire July 10, but that is too late. Summer tourism destinations need workers now so they can be fully trained by July 4. They cannot start hiring summer workers in July.
Gov. Tony Evers, said he doesn’t support the rule change now. But he did confirm that this is a rule change, not legislative action that he is able to veto.
The reality is that there are multiple reasons why there is a worker shortage at employers around the state. Child care, wages, pandemic career changes, unemployment and pent-up demand at tourism destinations all play a role.
The extra $300 per week unemployment payments from the federal government is also undoubtedly a factor. Reinstating the job search requirement will help. In addition, Wisconsin should explore possibly following Montana’s lead eliminating the extra $300 per week, which multiple states have now announced they are working to do.
In addition, instead of giving people the extra $300 per week for being unemployed, Montana plans to start a new program where Montanans who were previously unemployed will receive a $1,200 return-to-work bonus if they rejoin the labor force and maintain steady employment for at least one month.
That is something worth looking at: paying people to work, instead of paying them not to work.