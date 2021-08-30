EDITORIAL: You cannot pick and choose your patients

Recent news reports about a doctor coming forward saying he wasn’t going to treat patients who didn’t have the COVID vaccine was very concerning.

Dr. Jason Valentine, a family medicine physician at the Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, said he was fed up with people refusing to get the shot and then getting sick.

He posted on Facebook, “COVID is a miserable way to die and I can’t watch them die like that.”

At this point the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine. And the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are near the point of approval. People should be getting the vaccine.

But doctors cannot pick and choose their patients. If a person smokes or drinks too much does that mean they shouldn’t get treatment? If a person is overweight, should they wait for care?

If someone gets measles or chicken pox, should they be refused treatment if they didn’t get that vaccine?

The list goes on and on.

When you are admitted to the hospital, you are supposed to trust that you are in good hands. You are not supposed to worry about if your doctor is going to take good care of you.