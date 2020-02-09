Entire region to benefit by Level II trauma center at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie

“If you just got really sick and came to the Kenosha campus and had to be treated, you will be treated with critical care nurses. It just won’t be in a department dedicated to emergency care,” he said.

“The ER is definitely not closing,“ Schmidt said. “Critical care will be there, but not necessarily all on one floor. … Both Kenosha and St. Catherine’s Pleasant Prairie offer two full emergency departments.”

Additional services at the Kenosha campus may need to be considered in the future, as Mayor John Antaramian’s Downtown Vision plan begins to take shape. As more apartments and condos are built, these new residents will need medical services.

Still, a Level II trauma center as designated at the state or local level and verified by the American College of Surgeons will be a big boost for the entire county.

More patients can be treated near home rather than in Wauwatosa. Transportation times will be lowered.

We see a Level II trauma center at Pleasant Prairie as a necessary advancement in delivery of medical services, as well as bringing in more specialists.

It will provide better care for all of the region.

