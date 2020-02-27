Evers should have signed GOP tax cut plan, work on education funding next

It passed with only Republican support in the Senate, and Democrats there tried to block its final vote the night before.
It passed with all Republicans and just two Democrats in favor in the Assembly the next day.
It passed despite the objections of Gov. Tony Evers, who yesterday decided to veto it.
We’re talking about the GOP tax cut plan that would have cost the state $392 million. Of that, about $248 million would have gone toward an ongoing income tax cut for Wisconsin residents.
About $45 million would have offset a new personal property tax cut for manufacturing businesses, while $100 million would have gone toward a one-time payment on state debt.
Wisconsin has the money. The bill would have spent down a projected surplus in the state’s budget fueled by an estimated $818 million increase in tax collections.
What did it mean for you? The bill would have reduced income taxes for about 64% of filers, or 2 million people, by increasing the standard deduction. The average decrease for those who qualify would be $106, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Democrat Evers favored another approach, spending about $250 million on schools with $130 million of that aimed at reducing property taxes through the state’s school aid formula. The aim was to restore the state’s commitment to funding two-thirds of education costs.
Evers’ plan went nowhere, as the majority Republicans passed their own. Republicans said they had been talking about tax cuts – and not education funding — for months leading up to the final plan.
“To bring K-12 into that discussion right now at the end of session and say, ‘OK we’re going to allocate X amount of dollars towards K-12 and still have enough revenue left to do a significant tax cut,’ it just doesn’t seem feasible right now to try to make that happen,” said Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.
Fitzgerald’s point is well taken. While Evers campaigned on increasing education funding, he needs to work with Republicans in the coming year on the best approach considering that they’ve increased education funding of late.
And while we would like a cut in property taxes, we saw the income tax cut directly and quickly benefiting state residents.
Evers should have signed the GOP tax cut plan and signaled a renewed focus on education funding moving forward. Wisconsin residents would win now and potentially win later.
He decided, however, to hold back money from taxpayers so he can get his way. The surplus will sit there.