Fireworks will be fired off today, just not by professionals

It’s the Fourth of July and, despite the limits of public gatherings and cancelled shows, for many it will no doubt mean fireworks.
And they will be displays set off by unsupervised residents in celebration of Independence Day.
It’s got public officials, especially fire safety personnel, concerned and urging residents to either forego lighting up their unofficial displays, or at least take precautions
“(It’s important) to know what the rules and regulations are, as far as if it blows up or goes up, it’s basically illegal,” Kenosha Fire Inspector Keith Aulds said this week. “Sparklers, of course, are legal, but sparklers are also one of the leading causes for emergency room visits for kids. Always use those while being supervised, have a can for the sticks to go into.”
And this summer, it seems more than most years, fireworks aren’t just for the Fourth of July.
They’ve become a nightly nuisance ringing out across Kenosha, set off for a wide variety of reasons — many driven by the lack of other organized gatherings due to 2020’s cornonavirus limitations.
Celebrations ranging from birthdays to high school graduations, family reunions to just plain frustration at being stuck at home have brought out many bangers in city neighborhoods.
Local officials realize there will be fireworks set off this weekend, and for days to come, as people seem ready to celebrate the holiday despite the postponement of Kenosha’s pyrotechnic display over Lake Michigan.
Sales have been brisk at a number of fireworks stores on the western edge of the county, which reported customers are buying plenty of stock.
And there will be confiscated fireworks, as there are every year. According to state statutes, selling, possessing or setting off aerial fireworks without a permit is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 per offense. Violators also could face a misdemeanor charge from the municipality that carries up to nine months in jail, a fine of $10,000 or both.
According to Kenosha ordinance, sparklers, smoke bombs, snaps and snakes are legal to use, but not fountains and spinners.
So remember, fireworks safety is as important as the fun. Taking precautions before detonating fireworks can limit the risk of injuries, fires or worse. Stay safe and enjoy your time with family members and friends.
