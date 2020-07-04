Fireworks will be fired off today, just not by professionals

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s the Fourth of July and, despite the limits of public gatherings and cancelled shows, for many it will no doubt mean fireworks.

And they will be displays set off by unsupervised residents in celebration of Independence Day.

It’s got public officials, especially fire safety personnel, concerned and urging residents to either forego lighting up their unofficial displays, or at least take precautions

“(It’s important) to know what the rules and regulations are, as far as if it blows up or goes up, it’s basically illegal,” Kenosha Fire Inspector Keith Aulds said this week. “Sparklers, of course, are legal, but sparklers are also one of the leading causes for emergency room visits for kids. Always use those while being supervised, have a can for the sticks to go into.”

And this summer, it seems more than most years, fireworks aren’t just for the Fourth of July.

They’ve become a nightly nuisance ringing out across Kenosha, set off for a wide variety of reasons — many driven by the lack of other organized gatherings due to 2020’s cornonavirus limitations.