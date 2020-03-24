For Tremper, a hoops season cut short after a special run

In a text message during the early morning hours after the win over West Allis Central, Tremper coach Ben Chamness expressed his disappointment while remaining perspective.

“It’s just an unprecedented situation,” Chamness said. “Obviously we support a decision that was made in the best interest of everyone’s health, but it doesn’t change the fact that it is heartbreaking for our team, especially for our seniors, who won’t get this opportunity again.

“I just feel for our guys who fought so hard and showed so much heart to get to this point and to have the opportunity to play for a trip to state. What our players have done this year will never be forgotten, and I’m just so proud of what they have accomplished.”

That is the bitter pill to swallow.

Older men can try to tell these young men that they have a story to tell for the rest of their lives, about the amazing thing that happened to them in March of 2020. But that’s cold comfort now.

Without the chance to play for state, the Tremper team was honored with two of its members named to the All-Southeast Conference first team.

Senior guard Jyon Young and senior forward Jake Gross earned the All-Conference honors.

It was a special ending to a season cut short but not forgotten.

