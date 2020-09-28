Good news: Teen vaping shows a significant decline

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lost in the never-ending reports of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and new cases was a nugget of good news: vaping by U.S. teenagers fell dramatically, especially among middle schoolers.

The national survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that just under 20 percent of high schoolers and 5 percent of middle schoolers said they were recent users of electronic cigarettes and other vaping products.

That’s a significant decline from last year when the survey posted numbers of 28 percent for high schoolers and 11 percent for middle schoolers.

By any mark, that’s progress. The CDC said the survey suggests that nationwide the number of school-age children who vape fell by 1.8 million – from 5.4 million to 3.6 million – which indicates there is still work to do.

While teen use declined, experts said there appears to be a bump in the use of disposable e-cigarettes. According to an Associated Press report, while the Food and Drug Administration early this year barred flavors from small vaping devices like Juul and others that are mainly used by minors, the policy did not apply to disposable e-cigarettes, which can still contain sweet, candylike flavors favored by young people.