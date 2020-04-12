Governor should not extend Safer at Home order; plan needed to restart state's economy

While we understand the threat of the coronavirus and the importance of public health, we watch the numbers every day. And in Wisconsin, those numbers should not require a continued lid on the economy.

We understand there are at-risk people and that this is highly contagious and symptoms should keep you home. But we can collectively get back to work and those workers and residents can take further care.

It should happen in stages, but what’s needed is a plan.

“Restarting our economy will not happen overnight, and it likely will not be all at once,” said Kurt Bauer, WMC president and CEO. “That is why the business community and Gov. Evers need to work together on a plan that determines what industries and what areas of Wisconsin can open safely, along with a timeline.”

The letter calls on policy makers to recognize that many businesses cannot simply restart operations on short notice. Employers must have time to recall furloughed workers, make new hires, restock supplies and raw materials, and re-engage their supply and distribution chains.

It will be a process, and it should start the last week in April. And local government leaders should not extend closures beyond the state.