Help beat the coronavirus: Jump around!

Thousands of people have posted videos of themselves doing the “Jump Around” at their homes during the last three Saturdays across Wisconsin, with some participants bouncing as far away as Hawaii, Australia, the Netherlands and Russia.

Lahti and Thomson are Wisconsin Badgers fans who have gone to football games in the past. But this is much bigger than that.

“It’s more about the spirit of the state and the people here, and how much we love it,” Thomson said Thursday.

They were inspired by the people in Italy who sang from balconies during the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic there. But they wanted to do something with a Wisconsin flair. After twice doing the “Jump Around” in their neighborhood after the governor placed limits on public movements, the Lahtis and Thomsons were featured in a PBS Wisconsin story that drew attention online. That convinced Lahti and Thomson to start a Facebook group and announce the first Saturday “Jump Around” for April 4. Within 5 or 10 minutes, their post had about 7,000 likes. Lahti called a couple of local radio stations to see if they would play the song at the same time, and now everyone can jump together outside their homes, no matter where they live.

