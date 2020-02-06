Hidden hotel fees aggravate travelers

As the chill winds and the blanket of snow continue to spread across Wisconsin’s winter wonderland, many state residents often turn to thoughts of sunshine, surf and sand. Or gaming tables and the bright lights of Las Vegas.

Anywhere that offers a break from the slush and the shoveling.

Go ahead and book it. A little midwinter break.

But, before you do, break out a roll of antacid tablets. As you surf online for your getaway deal, you’ll find — once you get a few screens down and are ready to finalize your hotel booking — that maddening little scam called a “resort fee.” Or perhaps it’s disguised as an amenity fee, a facility fee or a destination fee.

Sometimes it hides under an itemization for “taxes and fees,” making it look like it’s a government-imposed surcharge and, after all, there’s nothing the hotel can do about that, is there?

The pernicious scam, which has been growing over the past decade, can have a definite impact on your final lodging bill. The surprise of hidden fees can be even worse if the first you see it is at checkout.