Impressive effort to save the Kenosha Dunes faces deadline, merits funding

Since Wu started studying the dunes, 100 feet of shoreline has been swallowed up by wind and waves, 20 feet of it just from the Jan.11 storm.

Unlike active sand dunes elsewhere along the lake, the Kenosha dunes is glacial till, a stabilized ecosystem left behind by the retreat of glaciers thousands of years ago.

The Chiwaukee Prairie is a unique natural area with dunes, coastal wetlands and the largest prairie complexes in the state, and home to a host of rare plant and animal species, according to the DNR. It is also considered a critical rest stop for migrating birds.

Grant-funded engineering on the dunes project is currently underway, and the partners hope to begin some work on the first phase this summer.

The most common way to address erosion along the Lake Michigan shoreline has been to pile up huge rocks on the shore as a protection. While it can be effective, Wu said, it destroys the natural link between the water and the shore that fish, wildlife and plant species depend on.

The proposed plan is to build underwater sills using the revetment that began failing in 2015 first.