Iowa Caucuses retain distinctive – but not decisive - role

Iowa has been less pivotal in other elections. After investing tremendous effort, George H.W. Bush bested Ronald Reagan in the state in 1980, only to lose the Republican nomination to him. Bush did become Reagan’s running mate, and eventually president.

In 1988 Democratic Congressman Dick Gephardt won the caucuses, but Michael Dukakis became the nominee. That year George H.W. Bush won the White House but finished third in Iowa behind Sen. Bob Dole and political evangelist Pat Robertson.

Bill Clinton and other Democratic aspirants steered clear of Iowa in 1992, deferring to home-state candidate Sen. Tom Harkin. In 2004, Howard Dean and John Edwards carried out a public battle, but John Kerry finished first and went on to become the Democratic nominee.

In 2008, evangelical Christians turned out to help Mike Huckabee defeat Mitt Romney. His message of Christian conservatism, delivered in a direct down-to-earth style, resonated very well in Iowa.

While Democrats have nominated candidates who suddenly emerge in the public consciousness, such as Carter, Kerry, McGovern – and John F. Kennedy in 1960 — Republicans have tended to choose the runner up from the previous nomination contest. This was true of John McCain in 2008, Bob Dole in 1996, George H.W. Bush in 1988, and Ronald Reagan in 1980.