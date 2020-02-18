It's time for urgency in Washington to lower prescription drug costs

Since the State of the Union, no urgency regarding this has been seen, and Trump left it out of his budget, saying Congress must deal with it and including an “allowance” of $135 billion for bipartisan policy to lower drug costs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

And so it goes as what’s called “pharmaceutical tourism” is gripping the nation, as states are trying creative ways to help sick residents get affordable medical treatment. At least four states have begun what may be a long process to begin importing drugs from Canada under a new Trump administration plan.

How severe is the problem?

The Kaiser Family Foundation recently reported that six in 10 Americans were taking at least one prescription drug, and 79 percent of those surveyed said the cost of the medications were unreasonable.

The report also found that three of 10 Americans did not take their medications as prescribed because they’re worried about the cost.

Is there any hope for relief in 2020, given that we’re in a presidential election year and such years rarely produce significant legislation?

There should be, considering that so many Americans will have this on their minds as they prepare to vote.