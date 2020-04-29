It's too early to close Kenosha pools for the summer

No question, we’re in uncharted territory given the uncertainty of the coronavirus and how and when to reopen the economy and project what summer can be like.
It’s hard enough dealing with the present than trying to decide on things months out.
As we’ve written here, we understand postponing or canceling outright festivals that depend on bands and huge crowds.
But local events and activities should be evaluated week after week. We should not see cancellations of summer in April.
Families and kids want and need to get out and enjoy the community.
Kenosha County government leaders understand that and are doing what they can to keep parks open and now reopen golf courses.
Kenosha Unified officials last week made an important decision to plan to hold and reschedule in July in-person graduation ceremonies.
They said it depends on whether the state issues further orders. If that happens they would go the virtual route.
We “appreciate you understanding and support knowing we are at the mercy of the state in regards to these decisions,” the district posted online.
We applaud that decision, and many students and families did the same on social media.
The city of Kenosha, however, seems to have forgotten about the kids in late April. And that’s wrong.
While the city has made sure services like trash pickup and road construction continue through this time, it’s not done anything that would give encouragement to kids.
The playgrounds have been closed understandably, but maybe that can change in coming weeks. The swimming pools? Forget about them was the city’s message last week.
No opening on schedule in June and no opening in midsummer either. It would be too hard to get lifeguards for only a few weeks, the city administration said.
Really? We think a few people would want a job, and the Kenosha YMCA might help get the word out for certified lifeguards, but more important is deciding in April that social distancing can’t be overcome at all this summer.
The kids are not going to get the virus from the water.
The city’s job should be to make every attempt to make things work, and that means opening the two pools with social distancing guidelines of the times.
There are a few weeks to figure this out, and we encourage city officials to spend time on it. Set up times that families can come and never have more than a certain number there. We’re confident residents kept at home for weeks on end will appreciate it and largely abide by rules if they are able to swim this summer.
Kids and their families should not be told that summer’s canceled already. Not in Kenosha or anywhere else.
