Iwo Jima memorial in Racine a worthy goal
IN OUR VOICE

iwo jima memorial.jpg

The United States Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Va., better known as the Iwo Jima Memorial for its depiction of one of the bloodiest battles of World War II, is shown. A Racine-based group of Marines is working with a sculptor and Racine County to produce a 40%-scale bronze version of the monument to be placed in Pritchard Park.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Last month marked the 75th anniversary of the day six U.S. Marines victoriously raised the American flag over Mount Suribachi during World War II.

It happened in the middle of a ferocious five-week battle and it was the first foreign flag ever to fly on Japanese soil.

That image was captured in a photograph by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal and now lives on and is on display in Arlington County, Va., as the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, also known as the Iwo Jima Memorial.

It became an iconic image of not only the battle, but of the war in the Pacific and one of the most reproduced photographs in the world.

To help commemorate that day and the sacrifice that the Marines gave for this country, a group of local Marines has launched a nationwide effort to build a new, bronze Iwo Jima replica monument in Racine at Pritchard Park.

Pending successful fundraising, Robert E. Bricker, of the Bronze Craft Foundry in Charlottesville, Va., will produce a 40%-scale version of the original bronze monument for Racine. The base will be 8 feet tall, the figures 13 feet tall, and the memorial will weigh 20,000 pounds.

The monument is to be placed at the Veterans Memorial Walk at Pritchard Park.

The monument is more than just a bronze replica of a photo. It symbolizes what it means to fight for this country and the freedoms most of us take for granted every day.

It shows what it means to put your country before yourself. It depicts honor and valor — great courage in the face of danger, especially in battle.

Yet, as time has gone by the stories of the past have gotten less recognition, to the point that many young students don’t know the history behind what happened at Iwo Jima during World War II.

The local Marine Corps League has been doing a living memorial float of the flag-raising in parades and events for decades, but many still don’t know the significance behind it.

Project Director John Capriotti of Racine, who served in the Marines and is junior vice commandant and historian of the local Marine Corps League Detachment 346, said that during one of those parades, “I was talking to kids about the Iwo Jima float. They had no idea what I was talking about; they were about 14 or 15.”

He went on to say, “We don’t want to lose what the military does for this country.”

An Iwo Jima memorial in Pritchard Park would serve as a memorial that students and adults from throughout the region could visit to learn more about the past.

The Iwo Jima memorial is a worthy project and is one that the entire state and nation would benefit from.

Information about the project, and ways to donate, can be found online at www.iwojimamemorialmidwest.org.

