Jury should decide what message is sent in case of former teacher

Our reaction after the initial court decision last month was, “What message did the ruling send?”

That takeaway was in response to the dismissal of criminal charges against a former Kenosha teacher alleged to have shown a partially nude photograph of a man she was dating to a student.

The female student, 14, had told investigators that she was embarrassed and disgusted when the teacher, Meiranda Patterson, showed her the picture at LakeView Technology Academy.

Patterson, who is no longer a teacher in the Kenosha Unified School District, was charged in November with exposing a child to harmful material, a felony.

At issue was a photograph of “a naked male showing his shoulders down to the top of his thighs including his pubic area,” according to the criminal complaint.

The initial ruling by Judge Bruce Schroeder was that the state had not met the burden of showing that the photo was harmful material.

“The picture was not in evidence,” the judge said. “Based on the description of it, I couldn’t find that that was harmful material.”

That ruling was surprising at the time, and last week it was overturned as the judge reinstated the charges, setting up a trial next month.

