Kenosha News Editorial: A food fight in Waukesha

There’s nothing like a barrage of spiteful emails, local protests, a death threat or two and an overflow crowd at a school board meeting to get a school board to see the error of its ways.

Faced with that scenario, the Waukesha School Board last week did the prudent thing — it caved in to demands of protesters and reversed its previous vote earlier this summer.

What was remarkable is that the fiery issue wasn’t over a mask mandate or critical race theory instruction, a student dress code or any of number of things that often rile up school districts.

It was about participation in a federal free meals program.

In June, the School Board decided 9-0 to stop the district’s participation in The Seamless Summer Option, a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that offered free meals to all students — a program designed to be more COVID-safe by eliminating the need to collect payments and more easily serve meals.

At the time, board members said it was time to return to pre-pandemic practices and revert to the National School Lunch Program, which allows students from low-income families to apply for free or reduced-price meals. But not students whose families could afford to pay for lunches.