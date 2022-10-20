Kenosha News Editorial: A message must be sent to those spreading lies

We applauded last week when a Connecticut jury leveled a nearly $1 billion verdict against Infowars founder Alex Jones for spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

But only briefly.

The sad truth is that the wheels of justice turn ever so slowly – sometimes at a snail’s pace. The fact is the school massacre that left 26 people dead – most of them children – occurred a decade ago.

And the sad fact is that it may be years before the parents of those children see a cent of Jones’ money – money which he gained by promoting a theory on his flagship Infowars show that the shooting was a hoax, staged by actors, and that no children died that day – that it was an effort to increase gun control.

Sadly, those lies were gobbled up by legions of Jones followers and some of those followers spent years harassing the parents and siblings of the victims, even driving some of them to move away from Newton, Conn.

They heaped scorn and pain on families who were already suffering from grief and the unbearable pain of losing their children.

That’s despicable. Even worse, Jones, despite multiple court rulings finding him liable for defamation, remains largely unrepentant for the profitable lies he promulgated through merchandising on his show. Last week his website greeted the jury award as “a show trial verdict (that) signals the death of free speech.”

He maintains he doesn’t have the kind of money being sought by the families. “When the reality sets in that they’re not going to silence me and there’s no money, it’s all an exercise in futility,” Jones said outside the courtroom during the trial. “So whatever they do in here is an exercise in futility.”

Jones has sought bankruptcy protection for his company and in court filings the Sandy Hook families have contended that after they brought their defamation cases, Jones began diverting assets out of his company totaling more than $60 million in just two years and that he also drew a $1.4 million salary from the company even as he claimed it was operating at a loss.

So, that’s where the fight will go next.

We hope that the Sandy Hook families prevail. Beyond that, we hope that the courts one day – and we hope that day comes sooner rather than later – will send a message to all conspiracy theorists who peddle lies that they will not profit from those lies.

That can only come when Jones and his company are left as bankrupt and penniless as their falsehoods.