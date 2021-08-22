Kenosha News Editorial: A year after the Jacob Blake shooting, where do we stand?

Nonetheless, in a proverbial game of cat and mouse between agitators and law enforcement, over Sunday and Monday, Downtown areas were damaged and buildings burned. More extensive damage played out in Uptown. Scattered other areas saw damage and destruction.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the early hours of Tuesday Aug. 25, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, were shot and killed and a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, was wounded during the chaos in the streets. The shooting, near a used car lot on the corner of Sheridan Road and 63rd Street, was captured on video and shared widely on social media. The next day, Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide for the shootings.

Like it or not, Kenosha became famous for all the wrong reasons. Most of us heard from out-of-town friends and relatives during that week. First, they would typically ask about our own safety. Then, they would implore us to explain what was going on in our beautiful lakefront community. The bad news was that many of us had no good answer to give them. We just had a horrible gut-wrenching fear that the situation could get worse.