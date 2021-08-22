Kenosha News Editorial: A year after the Jacob Blake shooting, where do we stand?

Sometimes, it’s hard to believe it’s been a year — sometimes it feels like yesterday. When Kenosha Police Department officers arrived on the scene of an altercation on 40th Street in the late afternoon of Aug. 23, we are sure they didn’t realize what would unfold. Not just in the next few moments, but over an agonizing year.
Jacob Blake, a 29-year old Black man was, by accounts, attempting to break up the altercation between two women.
A month earlier, a warrant for charges including third-degree sexual assault, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct was sworn out against Blake. The woman who filed the complaints had called the police that Sunday afternoon, saying Blake was at her home.
We know what happened next: Blake was shot seven times by KPD officer Rusten Shesky as Blake was trying to get into a vehicle.
Newspapers, websites, magazines and ill-informed “experts” have been reporting and ensuing events ever since.
A bystander with a mobile device, captured the moments leading up to the shooting, which was quickly seen around the community — and almost as quickly around the world. By late Sunday, protests popped up around town. Some of the protests became large destructive crowds that broke windows, looted businesses and set fires.
According to Kenosha News reporting, Gov. Tony Evers ordered the Wisconsin National Guard to mobilize in the predawn hours of Monday. A quick response unit was dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, adjutant general of the Wisconsin National Guard, told the Kenosha News.
Nonetheless, in a proverbial game of cat and mouse between agitators and law enforcement, over Sunday and Monday, Downtown areas were damaged and buildings burned. More extensive damage played out in Uptown. Scattered other areas saw damage and destruction.
In the early hours of Tuesday Aug. 25, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, were shot and killed and a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, was wounded during the chaos in the streets. The shooting, near a used car lot on the corner of Sheridan Road and 63rd Street, was captured on video and shared widely on social media. The next day, Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide for the shootings.
Like it or not, Kenosha became famous for all the wrong reasons. Most of us heard from out-of-town friends and relatives during that week. First, they would typically ask about our own safety. Then, they would implore us to explain what was going on in our beautiful lakefront community. The bad news was that many of us had no good answer to give them. We just had a horrible gut-wrenching fear that the situation could get worse.
It was unnerving to see the parking lot of Bradford High School turned into an armed military staging area. It was difficult to face that, in the wake of the George Floyd killing by police in Minneapolis and other events, Kenosha was now a part of a broader angry discussion about race in America.
It was uncomfortable. It was embarrassing to some. We are not those people; Kenoshans don’t seethe about race issues. How do we explain what is happening in our city to our aunt in Atlanta or a college roommate in Denver? We couldn’t.
The National Guard equipment and troops are long gone. The boarded up windows — pre- and post-riots — are mostly gone. Hopeful plans for Uptown are moving forward. A few of the ravaged businesses have rebuilt or relocated. The Kenosha County Courthouse, an important symbol of our government, has been restored.
What happens now? The shooting of Jacob Blake, at least the potential criminal aspects (charges against Blake and accusations against his shooter), have had their time in court.
The upcoming trial of Kyle Rittenhouse will put Kenosha again in the ugly bright light of overblown global media coverage. And no doubt there will be some assemblage of protesters on both side of the issue. We all hope that the inevitable protests stay civil.
What has been remarkable since the events of last summer is that city residents of all races appear united in that we don’t want to see the destruction to personal property and the livelihoods of local business people uprooted. Local protests since last summer have gone without any major problems — a credit to protest organizers and local police working together.
As local leaders have said in our reporting in regard to the one-year anniversary of the unrest, there is still much to do and many issues to resolve. But we know true Kenoshans will do so in a civil and respectful manner and come together to make this city one that will be known more for its natural amenities, work ethic and innovation than for one unfortunate chapter in its long storied history.