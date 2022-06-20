Kenosha News editorial: About that Saudi incursion into the pro golf tour

The Saudi Arabia-backed pro golf tour challenging the dominance of the PGA Tour debuted this month outside London with a big payday for South African golfer Charl Schwartzel of $4.75 million.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think we could play for that much money in golf,” Schwartzel said after his win.

And money is what pro golf is all about. Schwartzel’s purse was roughly double that of the PGA event that week. It was his first win in more than six years; he made more in three days than he has made in the past four years.

And Saudi Arabia is pumping millions of dollars into the LIV Golf series at eight events. It salted the mine with massive appearance fees and huge purses to lure famed golfers like Phil Mickelson – who reportedly got an LIV signing fee of $200 million.

What’s in it for Saudi Arabia? Image repair. It’s called “sportswashing”, associating with sports stars to bask in their glow and buff the country’s image with the public. In Saudi Arabia’s case that image problem includes a history of human rights violations, including the brutal assassination of Jamal Khashoggi. It includes the World Trade Towers collapse that killed nearly 3,000 people on 9/11 by 19 plane hijackers – all but four of whom were Saudi citizens. And yes, Saudi Arabia was the birthplace of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the attack and the head of al-Qaida.

That’s a lot to wash away, but the Saudis apparently intend to do so with a chip here and a putt there over time.

With millions of dollars being thrown into the effort it’s not surprising that 20 golfers have defected from the PGA Tour, most recently former No. 1 ranked player Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na.

It’s also not surprising that the PGA Tour is bristling over the unwanted competition since it threatens their monopoly over pro golf and could disrupt the cash flow from lucrative television contracts.

In reaction to the golf pros who elected to play in the LIV Series, the PGA Tour officially suspended 17 players because they did not receive the necessary “conflicting event” permission from the PGA Tour to play in the LIV – permission which the PGA Tour was not giving anyone.

That could likely leave this mess headed from the fairways to the courts and the PGA Tour might find itself out of bounds from players who file anti-trust lawsuits for violating non-compete clauses.

Jonathan Pollard, a lawyer specializing in non-compete law, told Fox News the PGA Tour would have a tough time convincing a court that they had to suspend players to protect vital proprietary interests. He said the Tour would have to demonstrate that player participation in an LIV Golf event would jeopardize “confidential information or trade secrets, protectable customer relationships or an extraordinary investment in the employee’s education or training.”

“If you look at this situation with the PGA Tour, none of those interests is even remotely present.” Pollard said.

The Tour might be better off if it took a drop and tried a different tactic, like negotiating a settlement with the upstart golf league.

