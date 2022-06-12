Kenosha News Editorial: Allowing more guns in Kenosha County buildings is wrong

Every day recently there have been headlines about major mass shootings.

Following all the shootings it’s no wonder people showed up in force to express concern over Kenosha County’s proposal to change its gun policy to allow firearms and electronic control devices in certain Kenosha County government buildings.

It’s not the right answer to the gun crisis America has been facing. We hope the County Board listens to the constituents who showed up.

The proposal that went to the board for a first read on June 7 would allow the concealed carrying of weapons in all county buildings with the exception of the Kenosha County Courthouse, the public safety building, jail, detention center, pretrial building and the Molinaro Building, which are part of the civic campus at 55th and 56th streets just west of Sheridan Road.

Should the current firearm ban be repealed, adults age 21 and older with valid firearm permits, could bring weapons to the Administration Building, which is the seat of government for the board and the county executive. It would allow weapons to be carried into a host of other county-owned buildings, such as, the Job Center, Brookside Care Center (the county’s nursing home) and the Kenosha County Center in Bristol, among others. Signs noting the current ban would be removed.

Not surprisingly numerous residents attended the County Board meeting and expressed their concern about the proposed policy.

Among those who spoke to the board were parents concerned for the safety of their children, with one dad saying, “I’m here for my 8-year-old girl Vivian, so she’s not the victim of a stray bullet from a pretend hero deciding to stand his ground against some other guy with a gun.”

A former county employee also expressed concern saying if the board were to change the policy to allow weapons, it should add the county human services building to the list of exemptions. Currently, the department’s services are located at the Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. The one-stop shop provides everything from infant vaccinations to job training, placement of foster children and veterans’ assistance, among others.

“With all that help, it is also the place where bad news must be given by your staff. You don’t qualify for help. Your benefits are ending. A child is removed from their home. You have an infection. There’s no money to pay for what you need,” said Carolyn Feldt, a former county employee. “Desperate people do desperate things, regardless of how good and law-abiding they are most of the time.”

Those are legitimate concerns.

We understand that the County Board is trying to help individual, responsible gun owners but changing the County’s gun policy right now is not the answer to the gun problem.

