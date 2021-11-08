Kenosha News Editorial: Amendment not needed to regulate voting by the home confined

Republican legislators have been discussing some ideas regarding safeguarding the election process.
A cynical reaction during these hyper-political times might have one saying, that in wake of the results from the 2020 election, the legislators are simply looking at ways to try to stem the tide of Democratic turnout in future elections.
A more objective reaction would be to say why not see if there are factors that can be studied and perhaps improved to make sure future elections are conducted fairly.
The ideas are, according to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, just that — ideas.
And the speaker has said that some of them may in fact not be good ones.
The ideas on the table, according to an Oct. 22 article by Patrick Marley in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, include requiring felons to pay all fines before they can have their voting rights restored and requiring the bipartisan state Elections Commission — instead of just the chairperson — sign off on the certification of presidential votes.
But one item mentioned in the article gave us cause to pause: Amending the state constitution to restrict a law that allows people who say they are confined to their homes to vote absentee without first placing a copy of their ID on file with their municipal clerk.
There are legitimate concerns that people may be abusing that provision.
According to the article, in 2020 about 215,000 voters called themselves indefinitely confined — a nearly four-fold increase over 2016 when about 57,000 were identified as indefinitely confined.
How does that happen, we wonder. Was it the pandemic? What other factors caused that spike?
Republicans passed legislation this summer that would have required confined voters to produce IDs to get absentee ballots in most cases. But Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the bill.
According to Marley, Vos, R-Rochester, said that one way to address the issue would be to adopt an amendment to the state constitution — a move governors could not block.
But it would take years to accomplish. Amendments must be approved by the Legislature in two consecutive legislative sessions and then by voters in a referendum.
According to the article, Vos also raised the idea of performing random audits after elections to determine whether a sampling of indefinitely confined voters were actually confined.
That, we say, would be a much more preferable approach than the drastic measure of a constitutional amendment.
Barbara Beckert, director of the Milwaukee office of Disability Rights Wisconsin, told Marley that she fears a constitutional amendment could be written in a way that would make it difficult or impossible for some disabled voters to cast ballots.
But Beckert said she is open to audits of indefinitely confined voting, depending on how they are structured.
While we continue to have concerns about the use of unmanned ballot drop boxes, we contend that in most cases and in most municipalities the provisions for absentee and early voting are working well and provide ample time for voters to cast their ballots.
We also believe the voter ID laws that have been in place for over a decade in Wisconsin work well. And we contend it is reasonable for municipal clerks to audit confined voters every 10 years and ask for certification of their condition and to include a copy of their ID when doing that.
We know that there is social service assistance available for people to make consultations with, request assistance from, and to provide advocacy to help them vote within the parameters of law.
In the meantime, we will be watching with interest to see what will be coming from the Republican leadership regarding voting legislation ideas.