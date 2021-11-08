Kenosha News Editorial: Amendment not needed to regulate voting by the home confined

Republican legislators have been discussing some ideas regarding safeguarding the election process.

A cynical reaction during these hyper-political times might have one saying, that in wake of the results from the 2020 election, the legislators are simply looking at ways to try to stem the tide of Democratic turnout in future elections.

A more objective reaction would be to say why not see if there are factors that can be studied and perhaps improved to make sure future elections are conducted fairly.

The ideas are, according to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, just that — ideas.

And the speaker has said that some of them may in fact not be good ones.

The ideas on the table, according to an Oct. 22 article by Patrick Marley in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, include requiring felons to pay all fines before they can have their voting rights restored and requiring the bipartisan state Elections Commission — instead of just the chairperson — sign off on the certification of presidential votes.