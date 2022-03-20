Kenosha News editorial: Brewers again eyeing taxpayers' wallets

Much of southeastern Wisconsin is getting giddy again now that a new Major League Baseball labor agreement has been reached.

That means a slightly delayed season opener for the Milwaukee Brewers is now slated with an away game against the Chicago Cubs on April 7 and the long-awaited home opener against St. Louis at American Family Field on April 14.

We’ve pined for the whistling fastballs and the crack of the bat once again. We’ve missed the iconic call of Bob Uecker exhorting a Brewer hit to “get up, get up, get outa here – gone!”

We long for a stadium brat with kraut and Secret Stadium Sauce.

And, yes, we’ll help fill the stands as we hope the Brewers can make a run for the pennant — and maybe, just maybe, a chance to get to the World Series. We love baseball, and, yes, we’re fans.

But while the Brewers will be swinging for the wall, there were reports last week that Brewers’ owners — Mark Attanasio and others — may soon be swinging for taxpayers’ wallets.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel carried a speculative story last week that it’s a “fair assumption” the Brewers will seek upwards of $100 million in public financing help for future renovations of American Family Field.

What? Didn’t the five-county, 0.1 percent sales tax that pumped $605 million toward the construction and later upgrades of then-Miller Park just expire two years ago? That tax, according to the newspaper, cost residents of the five counties in the taxing region – Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington and, of course, a rankled Racine—$342 per person over the 26 years of the tax.

The regional sales tax — which, in 1996, cost the job of a Racine state senator; George Petak was recalled after he flipped his vote in favor of the taxing district — had its sunset in 2020 after the Stadium District Board determined the construction debt was paid off and the Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers concurred.

The Stadium District Board relied on a consultant’s report that an $87 million reserve fund was sufficient to maintain and upgrade American Family Field to the evolving standards of other MLB stadiums, according to news reports.

The Brewers then asked for a more detailed analysis of improvement and maintenance costs, but the Stadium Board declined.

So, now, according to the news reports, the Brewers management is conducting its own study, which is expected sometime this summer.

Here’s the deal: Construction of then-Miller Park cost $392 million. The Brewers contributed $90 million. The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County kicked in $18 million for adjacent infrastructure support, the state DOT tossed in $36 million to rebuild highways and the rest came from the regional sales tax.

Consider, too, that Attanasio bought the Brewers’ franchise in 2005 for $223 million. Today the franchise is worth an estimated $1.22 billion. That should be worthy of a line of credit to spiffy up the ballpark.

But, perhaps, the most disheartening paragraph in the MJS story was this one: “Looming in the background is the possibility that the Brewers could leave Milwaukee after the team’s ballpark lease ends its initial term at the end of 2030.”

For a city and state that already lost one MLB team — the Braves, to Atlanta in 1965 — those words have a ring of fear.

That’s possible — and we’ve seen it play out in city after city as NFL, NBA and MLB owners shop for better deals. And cities across the country go along with this blackmail-ish technique to bolster civic pride and boost their local economies with spinoff fan spending for rooms, restaurants, bars and the like. That includes Milwaukee, where $250 million in public financing helped build the $524 million Fiserv Forum for the Bucks. That public financing includes a $2 per ticket surcharge for Fiserv Forum events that is expected to generate $60 million over 30 years.

In Phoenix, home of the Diamondbacks, the municipal bonding package is to be paid off in part by a 9 percent sales tax on game tickets, concessions and beer, team merchandise in the ballpark district. That makes sense, because it puts the costs on the backs of fans, and not on taxpayers who don’t go to the ballpark.

Those are approaches the Brewers might want to consider as they prepare their request for more public taxpayer support. But if we see the words “five-county sales tax” anywhere in the Brewers consultant’s report, we’re out of here.

We won’t play ball with that around here.

