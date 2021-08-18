Kenosha News Editorial: Can we afford another $3.5 trillion spending plan? No

In trying to drum up support for the $3.5 trillion spending plan, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said, “When we took the majority in the Senate earlier this year, the American people entrusted us with a great responsibility: to make their lives better … I am happy to report that we are making great progress towards that goal.”

But is this bill truly making the lives of American people better?

That national debt is already $28 trillion and growing every day.

The federal government already reached the borrowing limit and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the limit must be increased by Oct. 1 to avoid default.

While the country has yet to default, it is a real concern and would affect the economy as a whole, affecting borrowing and interest rates.

According an analysis from CNBC: “In the worst-case scenario, the federal government would default, at least temporarily, on some of its obligations, including those Social Security payments, veterans’ benefits and salaries for federal workers.