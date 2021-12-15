Kenosha News Editorial: Candidate donors should be known, but we urge caution

Wisconsin Family Action, a conservative group, on Dec. 2 filed a lawsuit saying it was reluctant to spend money in two congressional races because it feared the Federal Election Commission would try to force it to disclose the names of its donors. That, WFA says, would be a limit on its free speech rights, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

WFA has asked U.S. District Judge William Griesbach in Green Bay to declare some FEC regulations unconstitutional. Such a ruling would allow the group to spend money without having to name its donors.

The lawsuit alleges the FEC is trying to require groups such as WFA to disclose the names of donors who give more than $200 even if the money isn’t intended for political efforts.

WFA said it has been planning to spend money in the re-election races for U.S. Reps. Glenn Grothman and Tom Tiffany, both Republicans, but has held back because of how the FEC is interpreting campaign finance laws.

“Like virtually all groups that advocate positions on controversial social issues, and their supporters, WFA and its supporters prize their First Amendment freedom of private association,” Wisconsin Family Action attorney Donald A. Daugherty Jr. wrote.

“Their freedom to associate with each other in fulfilling their social, political and ideological goals would be significantly damaged if they could not maintain the privacy of their relationships, as WFA’s supporters would risk all manner of retribution from some who reject WFA’s mission.”

It’s here that we feel compelled to say this: You can privately associate with whomever you like. The moment you decide to put your money into an election campaign, you’ve entered the public sphere.

We should be able to know who’s funding political campaigns, whether it’s for the town board or president of the United States. Wanting to make campaign donations, but not disclose your identity, makes us wonder about your motivations.

The WFA lawsuit comes in response to court rulings that toughened campaign finance regulations to resolve a suit brought Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

Stuart McPhail, the watchdog group’s senior litigation counsel, argued the WFA suit misconstrues the state of the regulations. Disclosure is required only for efforts that specifically urge people to vote for a candidate, he said.

“Americans have a right to know who’s trying to spend to influence elections, who might be buying favors,” McPhail said.

“The group here pretends that what it’s asking for doesn’t hurt anybody, but it really does. What the group here is asking for is to censor Americans’ access to information, vital information, that’s needed for democracy.”

We do agree with Mr. McPhail that with donations to political candidates above a certain dollar amount, the names of the donors should be made public.

While Wisconsin Family Action says it wants to donate to Republican congressional candidates, we feel no differently about high-dollar donations to Democrats or to candidates outside the two major political parties.

We are, however, also concerned about the potential for abuse of such information.

It’s not hard to imagine this knowledge becoming a Pandora’s Box, that someone would seek to harm a campaign donor’s business or organization for no other reason that disliking the donor’s political views.

We land on the side of wanting to know who’s writing big checks to candidates for office. But we’re also concerned over how far someone would take a political disagreement.

