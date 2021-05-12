Kenosha News Editorial: Cities shouldn't go beyond CDC guidelines

As we continue to emerge from the restrictions brought about to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s worthwhile to continue to follow the guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We don’t think individuals need to go beyond the CDC guidelines. We certainly don’t think municipalities should be exceeding those guidelines, but that’s what happening in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The outdoor mask mandate in Brookline will remain in place until further notice there, Town Manager Mel Kleckner said on April 30.

The announcement came on the same day that the State of Massachusetts eased its outdoor mask mandate, allowing people to not wear a mask outside in public as long as it is possible to socially distance, CBSBoston.com reported.

Brookline’s announcement also came three days after the CDC issued new guidance on outdoor mask use for fully vaccinated Americans.

Fully vaccinated people can now unmask at small outdoor gatherings, or when dining outside with friends from multiple households, but the CDC is telling unvaccinated people that they still need to wear a mask at such gatherings, CNN.com reported.

Brookline, in other words, is exceeding the CDC guidance and mandating outdoor mask usage.