Kenosha News editorial: Clocks are ticking for Major League Baseball

It’s called esports. If you don’t know what that is, your age is showing.

If you’ve seen your children or grandchildren watching YouTube clips of someone else playing a video game? That, in effect, is esports: The best players of a particular video game, many with sponsorships, competing for cash and drawing an audience to watch the competition.

Don’t presume the audience is limited to your preteen nephew or high schooler: 30 percent of esports viewers in the US are 25 to 34 years old, according to a study by audience targeting company GlobalWebIndex. More than 450 million people watched esports in 2021 — a figure that’s estimated by data analytics company Statista to hit 577 million by 2024.

Those figures mean that this is the worst possible time for Major League Baseball’s owners to be locking out its players in a labor dispute.

The continued impasse has already wiped out the first week of the regular season, which had been scheduled to start March 31.

Opening Day of the baseball season is like Super Bowl Sunday, an unofficial holiday. Just ask any Brewers fan who has “suddenly come down with something” on the day each spring when American Family Field opens the gates.

The labor dispute has wiped that out for the people who queued for Opening Day tickets outside the Brewers’ stadium in February. The same is true in the home cities of the other 29 MLB teams.

The Brewers drew 1.82 million fans in 2021, down 1.1 million from 2019; the 2020 season, you’ll recall, was without in-person spectators due to COVID-19. The Brewers had that attendance decline despite the 2021 team winning the National League Central Division, something it didn’t accomplish in 2019.

The team that eliminated the Brewers from the 2021 playoffs, the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves, fared no better than the Brewers in year-over-year at the box office. Like the Brewers, despite a better on-field performance compared to 2019, the Braves’ home attendance dropped from 2.65 million to 2.30 million.

In the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays won 100 games and a second straight East Division title but couldn’t even attract 1 million fans; their season attendance of 761,072 was a drop of more than 400,000.

If three of MLB’s most successful teams in 2021 saw attendance drop from the last comparable year, that’s not a good sign.

Here’s where the age of baseball fans comes into play.

The average age for nationally televised MLB games in 2019 was 57, according to data shared with Ad Age by Optimum Sports, an Omnicom-owned sports marketing agency. The agency said that the stat “has more to do with the overwhelming popularity of baseball among older populations than disinterest among young people,” AdAge.com reported in April 2021.

While the intense popularity of baseball with those who can, for example, remember the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan or the Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy may be true, it doesn’t help MLB in the long term.

A 2017 study commissioned by Sports Business Journal found that the average MLB fan was 57 years old, up from 53 just 10 years earlier. The average NFL fan is age 50, while the average NBA fan is 42.

The average age of an esports fan is 32.

Young people — including young people with disposable income — are already choosing to watch the best players of “Call of Duty” and “Madden NFL 22” over Christian Yelich, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani.

If MLB’s owners have any hope of getting millennials and Generation Y to become and stay baseball fans, they should start by settling the labor dispute and getting their players back on the field.

No one pays major-league ballpark prices for tickets and food to watch the owners.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0