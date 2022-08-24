Kenosha News editorial: Concurrent enrollment is a UW-Parkside bargain

Psst, hey kid, yeah you, want to line your pockets with several thousand dollars?

If you’re in high school and thinking about traipsing off to college in a couple of years, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has a deal for you, and it’s a good one.

It’s called concurrent enrollment, where eligible high school students can earn both college and high school credit by taking designated college courses at their high school during the regular school day, taught by qualified high school teachers.

That’s right, a two-fer.

Even better, UWP announced that this year the cost of taking those classes for college credit this year has been reduced to FREE. Since the program, called Parkside Access to College Credit (PACC) began six years ago, it was run on a reduced tuition cost for the courses.

Over the course of those years, according to PACC, 1,400 high school students have earned more than 4.000 college credits, saving over $850,000 in future tuition costs. PACC courses are currently offered in Kenosha and Racine Unified Schools, Burlington High School and Wilmot Union High School.

Depending on the high school, Parkside officials said students can earn from 3 to 33 college credits before graduating high school. PACC director Denise Olstinske, said these are not empty credits and that “Alumni of the program have reported 100% transferability of their PACC courses to other to other colleges and universities in Wisconsin and across the country.”

Do the math.

Let’s see, 33 credits totals up to more than a full year at college, assuming a full credit load of 15 credits per semester. So what does a year in college cost? Last year the average tuition of public four –year colleges in Wisconsin was $8,268. Toss in average on-campus living expenses and you can bump that up by another $12,518.

That totals up to $20,786 and about $3,200 less at two-year community colleges.

So you could walk across the stage on Graduation Day knowing that you could be going to campus as a sophomore and had pocketed up to $20,000 in savings because you had the good sense to double up on your classwork and get college credit.

That’s a bargain. Consider, too, that nationwide the average student debt is now $32,731 and it has gone up 20 percent in the past six years. That’s a debt that can stay with you for years after your college days are gone.

So, what do you think? You’re smart, you’re headed to college. Can you afford to pass up a bargain like this? Do yourself a favor and clip out this story or forward it to your parents.

Then go to www.uwp.edu/pacc or call PACC Director Denise Olstinske to see if qualify and can get in. Like the lawyer ad says, “One call, that’s all.” It could put money in your pocket.

THE KENOSHA NEWS EDITORIAL BOARD