Kenosha News editorial: COVID not to blame for road death rise

Blame it on COVID.

Why not, we blame a host of things on the virus, why not add the rise in the nation’s highway fatality toll to the mix. Except that would be enormously misleading or just plain wrong.

The bad news from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week was that an estimated 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffics crashes in 2021 – the highest death toll in 16 years.

That’s a jump of 10.5% from the 38,824 fatalities recorded in 2020. The NHTSA breathlessly reported, “The projection is the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the largest annual percentage increase in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System’s history. Behind each of these numbers is a life tragically lost and a family left behind.”

Yes, the loss of lives is sad and lamentable. But COVID doesn’t get the blame,; it’s the recovery from the coronavirus that’s behind those numbers. The low 2020 fatality numbers came substantially because Americans were hunkered down at home, traveled less, worked remotely and cut back on social engagements.

As COVID waned in strength and Americans got vaccinated, we ventured out again and travel increased last year. So it was probably to be expected that the highway death toll would rise as well.

While it was lightly mentioned in the NHTSA report, there was a jump of 325 billion vehicle miles travelled last year, compared to the COVID cloistered 2020.

That’s an increase of 11.2% year over year — and that’s probably something that offsets the 10.5% increase in traffic fatalities from 2020 to 2021.

And, in fact, as the NHTSA preliminary data showed, the fatality rate for 2021 was 1.33 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles travelled – and that’s down (DOWN) from the 1.34 fatalities per VMT in 2020.

If you are looking for a bright spot – and we always are – it comes from Wisconsin’s numbers. The NHTSA data shows that the state’s highway fatality toll went from 614 in 2020 to 597 in 2021. That’s a drop of 2.8% – even as the national numbers climbed 10.5%..

Keep it up, Wisconsin. Buckle up, drive safely as you head out on the road again.

