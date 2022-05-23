Kenosha News editorial: COVID not to blame for road death rise

Why not, we blame a host of things on the virus, why not add the rise in the nation’s highway fatality toll to the mix. Except that would be enormously misleading or just plain wrong.
The bad news from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week was that an estimated 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffics crashes in 2021 – the highest death toll in 16 years.
That’s a jump of 10.5% from the 38,824 fatalities recorded in 2020. The NHTSA breathlessly reported, “The projection is the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the largest annual percentage increase in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System’s history. Behind each of these numbers is a life tragically lost and a family left behind.”
Yes, the loss of lives is sad and lamentable. But COVID doesn’t get the blame,; it’s the recovery from the coronavirus that’s behind those numbers. The low 2020 fatality numbers came substantially because Americans were hunkered down at home, traveled less, worked remotely and cut back on social engagements.
As COVID waned in strength and Americans got vaccinated, we ventured out again and travel increased last year. So it was probably to be expected that the highway death toll would rise as well.
While it was lightly mentioned in the NHTSA report, there was a jump of 325 billion vehicle miles travelled last year, compared to the COVID cloistered 2020.
That’s an increase of 11.2% year over year — and that’s probably something that offsets the 10.5% increase in traffic fatalities from 2020 to 2021.
And, in fact, as the NHTSA preliminary data showed, the fatality rate for 2021 was 1.33 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles travelled – and that’s down (DOWN) from the 1.34 fatalities per VMT in 2020.
If you are looking for a bright spot – and we always are – it comes from Wisconsin’s numbers. The NHTSA data shows that the state’s highway fatality toll went from 614 in 2020 to 597 in 2021. That’s a drop of 2.8% – even as the national numbers climbed 10.5%..
Keep it up, Wisconsin. Buckle up, drive safely as you head out on the road again.
The states with the worst teen drinking and driving problem
One of the most dangerous acts a teenager can commit is getting behind the wheel after drinking. Young drivers are already
higher-risk than other age groups due to their inexperience, their likelihood of being distracted while driving, and the higher prevalence of dangerous behaviors like speeding or not wearing a seatbelt. When alcohol is added to the mix, many of these issues only become more common and more likely to result in crashes and fatalities.
Fortunately, the prevalence of teens driving drunk—along with teen traffic fatalities in general—have been trending downward for years, making the roads safer for teens and other motorists. Led by efforts from organizations like
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), many states have adopted laws over the past few decades to cut down on teen drinking and driving, along with other dangerous driving behaviors. These reforms include zero-tolerance laws for drinking drivers under the age of 21, liability for those who serve alcohol to the underaged, graduated license programs that scale up new drivers’ rights and responsibilities as they get more driving experience, and limits on the number of passengers who can be in the vehicle with a teen driver.
These reforms have been remarkably effective: teen-related traffic fatalities are
down nearly 75% from their peaks in the late 1970s. As it relates to drinking and driving specifically, the percentage of students who report that they have ridden with a drinking driver was more than cut in half from 39.9% in 1991 to 16.7% in 2019, according to the CDC’s . The data for students who report drinking and driving themselves does not go back as far but also shows positive signs, dropping from 10% in 2013 to 5.4% in 2019. Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS)
Teen drinking and driving rates have declined in recent decades
While progress has been made, teen drinking and driving persists. One of the challenges is that certain demographic groups among teens are more likely than others to engage in reckless behavior like drinking and driving or riding with someone who has been drinking. For example,
YRBSS data shows male high school students are nearly twice as likely as female students to report drinking and driving (7% vs. 3.6% of students), though female students are more likely to indicate that they have ridden with someone who drank and drove.
The likelihood that a student will drink and drive also increases with age. Only 3% of ninth graders—who are usually 14 or 15 years old, and therefore less likely to have received their drivers license or permit—report drinking and driving, compared to 7.8% of twelfth graders. In comparison, the percentage of high schoolers who have ridden with someone who drank and drove is fairly consistent across grades, between 16% and 17% for all ages.
Drinking and driving rates are higher among male and older students
In addition to demographic differences, the prevalence of drinking and driving varies by geography as well. There are a variety of reasons why this might be the case. While all states have a graduated license program in place, some are
more permissive than others, allowing more drivers to get on the road at 14 or 15. Another reason could be variation in car dependence: in many rural states where the population is more spread out and fewer transportation alternatives are available, drivers log more miles on the road in general.
To find the states with the worst teen drinking and driving problem, researchers at
CoPilot created a composite risk index using data from the CDC. The index includes the percentage of high school students in each state who report drinking alcohol, binge drinking, riding with a drinking driver, or drinking and driving themselves. The latter two variables are weighted double. States were ordered based on their composite risk index, and only states with available data across all metrics were included in the analysis.
15. Mississippi
Drinking and driving risk index: 56.18 High school students who drink and drive: 5.3% High school students who rode with a drinking driver: 18.9% High school students who drink alcohol: 25.9% High school students who are binge drinkers: 10.1%
14. North Dakota
Drinking and driving risk index: 57.63 High school students who drink and drive: 5.5% High school students who rode with a drinking driver: 14.2% High school students who drink alcohol: 27.6% High school students who are binge drinkers: 15.6%
13. California
Drinking and driving risk index: 59.52 High school students who drink and drive: 5.7% High school students who rode with a drinking driver: 20.7% High school students who drink alcohol: 21.4% High school students who are binge drinkers: 7.1%
12. Massachusetts
Drinking and driving risk index: 60.93 High school students who drink and drive: 5.1% High school students who rode with a drinking driver: 15.4% High school students who drink alcohol: 29.8% High school students who are binge drinkers: 15.0%
11. Florida
Drinking and driving risk index: 61.90 High school students who drink and drive: 5.6% High school students who rode with a drinking driver: 16.7% High school students who drink alcohol: 26.1% High school students who are binge drinkers: 12.4%
10. South Dakota
Drinking and driving risk index: 62.85 High school students who drink and drive: 6.3% High school students who rode with a drinking driver: 15.1% High school students who drink alcohol: 26.3% High school students who are binge drinkers: 14.9%
9. Colorado
Drinking and driving risk index: 65.72 High school students who drink and drive: 5.4% High school students who rode with a drinking driver: 16.4% High school students who drink alcohol: 30.7% High school students who are binge drinkers: 13.1%
8. Texas
Drinking and driving risk index: 66.18 High school students who drink and drive: 5.3% High school students who rode with a drinking driver: 19.4% High school students who drink alcohol: 27.8% High school students who are binge drinkers: 11.5%
7. Arizona
Drinking and driving risk index: 68.58 High school students who drink and drive: 5.4% High school students who rode with a drinking driver: 18.4% High school students who drink alcohol: 26.6% High school students who are binge drinkers: 14.7%
6. Arkansas
Drinking and driving risk index: 71.43 High school students who drink and drive: 6.7% High school students who rode with a drinking driver: 19.5% High school students who drink alcohol: 25.4% High school students who are binge drinkers: 12.2%
5. Vermont
Drinking and driving risk index: 80.48 High school students who drink and drive: 6.2% High school students who rode with a drinking driver: 17.2% High school students who drink alcohol: 30.9% High school students who are binge drinkers: 15.2%
4. New Mexico
Drinking and driving risk index: 81.42 High school students who drink and drive: 6.8% High school students who rode with a drinking driver: 20.7% High school students who drink alcohol: 28.6% High school students who are binge drinkers: 12.1%
3. Louisiana
Drinking and driving risk index: 83.82 High school students who drink and drive: 9.6% High school students who rode with a drinking driver: 24.5% High school students who drink alcohol: 29.5% High school students who are binge drinkers: 10.7%
2. Kansas
Drinking and driving risk index: 85.22 High school students who drink and drive: 7.7% High school students who rode with a drinking driver: 16.4% High school students who drink alcohol: 32.8% High school students who are binge drinkers: 18.8%
1. Montana
Drinking and driving risk index: 92.85 High school students who drink and drive: 7.1% High school students who rode with a drinking driver: 19.1% High school students who drink alcohol: 33.4% High school students who are binge drinkers: 17.5%
