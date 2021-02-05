Kenosha News Editorial: Curse words and science

Prof. Jay postulated that swearing provides a remote form of aggression — that it “allows us to express our emotions symbolically without doing it tooth and nail.”

“In other words, I can give somebody the finger or say (curse) you across the street. I don’t have to get up into your face.” That can reduce the chance of repercussions.

As with all things, of course, there are limits. The pain studies found that curse words lose their power over pain if they are used too much.

And you have to be aware of your surroundings and that requires social intelligence. “Having the strategies to know where and when it’s appropriate to swear, and when it’s not is a social cognitive skill like picking the right clothes for the right occasion. That’s a pretty sophisticated social tool,” Prof. Jay said.

Got it. A few choice words might be appropriate when you drop the lasagna pan on the dining room floor, whack your thumb with an errant blow of the hammer or when a wind gust catches your perfectly struck five iron and sends your golf ball into a greenside pond.

That’s not going to fly around most workplaces, at a parent-teacher conference or in the church pew on Sunday.