Kenosha News Editorial: Dear Hollywood: Give us a break

Filming of TV shows and movies were disrupted last spring when the COVID crisis hit and that meant many popular series were delayed. That came even as we sheltered at home, curtailed social gatherings, learned how to Zoom, got bored with the reruns of old series episodes on TV and mined Netflix and other sources to find a little entertainment.

After eight months of this we were looking forward to the return of some of our favorite shows from those disrupted series – shows like “NCIS – New Orleans”, “All Rise”, “Bull” and many others. We marked our calendars and anxiously awaited their new debuts.

Sadly, when we turned on the tube this month, we were greeted by face-masked actors and a spate of COVID-19 story lines. And our reaction was: “Turn it off!”

What Hollywood doesn’t get is that we are still living through the pandemic. We’re surrounded by it every day — fearful that we’ll contract it and that it might befall friends or family members even as the U.S. death toll rises past 257,000 deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise.

We’re weary of the never-ending disputes and debates over mask-mandates, school closures, bar and restaurant limits, government imposed bans or limits on crowds and the political finger-pointing that has accompanied it.