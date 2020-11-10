Kenosha News Editorial: Dissensions on bonding vote puzzling

“Supervisor Lon Wienke promised veterans that he would support the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park project, and then voted against it on Thursday night. By voting no on the bonding, he also voted against improvements to Highway F, to Highway S, other highway repairs in his district, money to complete the bandshell at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake, and other projects. I’m shocked. Hopefully, his actions were a freshman supervisor’s mistake,” Kreuser wrote.

“Supervisor Zach Rodriguez participated in the process. He voted for all of the projects at the Public Works meeting. He was at the Finance Committee hearings, and yet he never made suggestions for changes, or voiced concerns about the projects or said that he did not support the bonding,” Kreuser continued. “He has claimed he was for body cameras. He said he was pleased the Sheriff’s Department could start the process to purchase those body cameras in December.”

“Supervisor (Gabe) Nudo also voted for the highway projects in committee, and then against them Thursday night. His waffling actions are very puzzling,” Kreuser said.

Kreuser had a particularly pointed rebuke for Nudo.