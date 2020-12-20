Kenosha News Editorial: Don't delay on state COVID relief legislation

Nine months after coronavirus hit the state, the Wisconsin Assembly has put forward a package of bills to address the pandemic.
That is just the first step. Now legislators have to get the governor to sign some of the bills and that means having a proposal that is not filled with poison pills as the governor has called them.
The Assembly put out a long list of ideas. Among those are:
Creation of a $100 million fund to respond to the public health emergency.
Establishing limited liability for schools, businesses and local governments.
Creating business grants for the hospitality industry.
Requiring two-thirds vote of any school board for virtual instruction.
Providing payments to parents of $371 (half of the per pupil aid increase for the year) for students who have had at least 50% virtual instruction since September.
Requiring the Department of Workforce Development to eliminate the backlog of unemployment insurance claims.
Offering weekly rapid antigen tests for home use.
The governor and legislative leaders have met. Now, going forward, the best course of action would be for them to nail down some sort of agreement, with compromises on both sides.
The $100 million fund doesn’t appear to be what is holding up this deal, so possibly that is one component that could move forward. Eliminating the unemployment backlog is also something that appears to have bipartisan support.
The Legislature and the governor could continue to fight this out, further backlogging the COVID-19-related issues this state is facing, or they could agree on a few things and at least get some sort of a bill passed.
This is not the time to try to put together a huge wish list of items and tie them all up with a bow in a massive omnibus bill. Instead of one all-encompassing bill, send a package of several bills to the governor so that he can sign whatever can be agreed on. If other items need more discussion, then they can be addressed later.
While vaccines have begun to be distributed (right now to targeted groups like healthcare workers and nursing home patients), many people are still feeling the COVID-related economic pain now. These are problems that need to be dealt with today.
The governor and legislative leaders have met. Now, going forward, the best course of action would be for them to nail down some sort of agreement, with compromises on both sides.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!