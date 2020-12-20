Kenosha News Editorial: Don't delay on state COVID relief legislation

The $100 million fund doesn’t appear to be what is holding up this deal, so possibly that is one component that could move forward. Eliminating the unemployment backlog is also something that appears to have bipartisan support.

The Legislature and the governor could continue to fight this out, further backlogging the COVID-19-related issues this state is facing, or they could agree on a few things and at least get some sort of a bill passed.

This is not the time to try to put together a huge wish list of items and tie them all up with a bow in a massive omnibus bill. Instead of one all-encompassing bill, send a package of several bills to the governor so that he can sign whatever can be agreed on. If other items need more discussion, then they can be addressed later.

While vaccines have begun to be distributed (right now to targeted groups like healthcare workers and nursing home patients), many people are still feeling the COVID-related economic pain now. These are problems that need to be dealt with today.

