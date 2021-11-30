 Skip to main content
Our View

Kenosha News Editorial: Economic rewards, ingenuity will lead the way on climate change

In the city of Lahore, Pakistan, where air pollution levels are eight times more than international recommendations, anti-pollution squads are cracking down on businesses contributing to smog.

Just hours after officials from India successfully lobbied other nations to water down the language in an international pact on climate change regarding reductions in coal emissions, India’s Supreme Court called for a lockdown in New Delhi due to air pollution health concerns.

That irony is not lost upon us.

The New York Times reported that after inaction and blame passing between municipal leaders and the federal government, the Indian Supreme Court on Nov. 17 ordered a shutdown of factories; had farmers stop burning stubble in their fields; banned construction activity, diesel generators and trucks; closed schools and shut down six power plants outside New Delhi.

A thick fog has plunged areas of northern India into darkness as schools close to protect students from air pollution. Videos show buildings and trees engulfed in a brown smog blocking out sunlight on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border yesterday (18/11). Authorities in the capital have shut all schools and colleges indefinitely amid the worsening levels of toxic smog. Construction work has also been banned until November 21 but an exception has been made for transport and defence-related projects. The toxic haze arrived shortly amidst the festival of Diwali on November 4 where fireworks were let off across the country. Delhi is the worst polluted capital city in the world as a result of vehicular and industrial emissions, dust, farmers burning crop stubble and low wind speed. The videos were taken on November 18 2021.

Such air pollution alarms in India are a regular occurrence. The New York Times reported that choking pollution in the subcontinent has become an annual phenomenon. In fact, the country’s scientists can accurately predict the worst days. Last year, according to the Times, India was home to 15 of the 20 cities with the most hazardous air globally, and health experts have detailed how the poor air quality can lead to brain damage, respiratory problems and early death.

In a nutshell, India’s air quality can be pegged on the nations’ heavy dependency on fossil fuels — an appetite that has grown after rapid economic growth in the world’s second most populous nation.

Air quality of course is also a problem in the world’s most populous nation, China, whose economic rise to power has been phenomenal over the last part of the 20th Century and the first part of this century.

India’s reluctance to not sign onto suggested emissions reductions was a bittersweet compromise negotiated by officials from nearly 200 countries during the two-week climate summit held in November in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the Associated Press, before India succeeded in getting the change made, numerous nations talked about the final provisions not going far or fast enough to control global warming.

Negotiators told the AP that the agreement was aimed at keeping alive a goal of limiting warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit since pre-industrial times. The world has already warmed 2 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the AP, several countries, including small island states, said they were deeply disappointed by the move to “phase down,” rather than “phase out” coal power, the single biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Other nations bit their collective lips, saying it was something they had to accept to bring the two weeks of U.N. climate talks to a close.

The cards, of course, lay with the most powerful nations in pushing climate change policies and remedies into full gear.

In a report in the Boston Globe, Carroll Muffett, CEO of the Center for International Environmental Law, said powerful countries continue “to hijack negotiations by refusing to agree to treaty language that doesn’t suit them.”

According to the Globe report, Muffett, who has been observing UN climate talks since 2000, has watched that play out over and over. Brazil, whose deforestation rates are among the highest in the world, has blocked provisions to protect trees. The United States and Europe have blocked measures committing rich countries to international finance. And, in Glasgow, India, with China and the U.S. backing, clamped down on coal emission commitments.

We are not downplaying the fact that the U.S. itself needs to do more in regard to climate change. According to ClimateTrade, a Spanish environmental consulting firm, the United States is responsible for almost 14% of all emissions in the world, second only to China, which ClimateTrade says is responsible for 30%.

Rounding out ClimateTrade’s list of top polluters, in order and perhaps not surprising, are: India, Russia, Japan, Germany, Iran, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

That said, we are seeing glimmers of hope with efforts here in this country, and it is commerce and industry that is leading the way in that effort. For example, automakers are moving full-steam ahead on electric vehicles and are already starting to emphasize that with their marketing. GM has made a commitment to offer 30 new global electric vehicles by 2025.

And despite the stubborn cries of keep the status quo from the likes of Sen. Joe Manchin, utility companies are veering away from coal-fired plants. We Energies has already shut down its coal plant In Pleasant Prairie and plans to shut its Oak Creek plant by 2023 or 2024.

In the meantime, large solar energy farms are already here in Wisconsin (look north of Two Rivers along Highway 42 and in Dane County near the airport); are on their way (in Kenosha County between highways 142 and KR); and are in the planning stages elsewhere in the state.

And, if you head to places near Horicon or outside Appleton, look up and you see the prevalence of electric-generating windmills.

Is that enough to end our dependency on oil? No. But it shows that those with ingenuity and the drive to make money will be the ones who help lead the world to a better place environmentally.

